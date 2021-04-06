The Peabody Police Department will host its 11th Citizen's Academy on April 28.
The classes will be held each Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. through June 21. The application deadline is April 22. Seats are limited and will be filled in the order in which applications are received.
Topics covered in this academy will include police reform, terrorism, the legal process, motor vehicle law, patrol procedures, domestic violence and investigations.
The program also includes a firearms class where students will have the opportunity to shoot various weapons at the department's indoor firing range, participate in motor vehicle stop scenarios, and tour the Middleton Jail.
"The Citizen's Academy allows residents to become much more familiar with the inner workings of the Peabody Police Department," said Chief Tom Griffin. "Participants gain an entirely different perspective into the community in which they live when they learn to see things through the eyes of a police officer."
The academy instructors include Peabody officers, the Essex County District Attorney's office and state troopers.
"We hope and expect that participants will graduate from the Citizen's Academy with a newfound appreciation for what we as police officers do," said Capt. Scott Richards, who spearheads the program. "Participants will finish with a good deal of first-hand knowledge of how the department operates. It will be a real eye-opener."
Applications are available at the station, at 6 Allens Lane, or online at www.peabodypolice.org.
~ John Castelluccio