PEABODY — When an 82-year-old Peabody woman picked up the phone one morning two weeks ago, the caller sounded urgent.
He said he was her cousin and that he had been in a serious accident. A girl had been hurt and now he was in police custody. He needed her help to post $5,100 bail immediately, or else he would end up in jail.
The caller knew her name and her cousin’s name, said Peabody Police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto. So she believed the caller.
That very day, April 30, she rushed to the bank to get cash, then met a man in a parking lot on Bourbon Street as instructed.
There was no accident, her cousin wasn’t in trouble, and she had just been the victim of what is often called the “grandparent scam.”
Peabody police have now obtained a warrant for a 27-year-old Roslindale man, charging him with felony-level larceny of $1,200 or more by false pretense and from a person 60 or older.
It’s a scam that has also targeted and sometimes victimized other older people.
Just last Thursday, a Marblehead man called police in that town to report a call from someone claiming to be the man’s grandson. He knew it was a scam and hung up. But a Beverly woman wasn’t as fortunate in 2018, when she wired $60,000 to a bank account in Texas after two men, one posing as her grandson and the other as a lawyer, convinced her that he’d been arrested on drug charges.
The financial loss can be devastating, especially to an older person on a limited income.
But, Bonaiuto said, “It’s not just the financial loss. It’s all these other things. We want people thriving and participating in our communities.”
Instead, after falling prey to a scam, there’s often a significant human toll.
“Victims may feel humiliated and fearful,” Bonaiuto said. “They will withdraw and isolate themselves. Their level of trust goes way down.”
They often lose faith in themselves and in their ability to manage their own affairs, he said.
After the 82-year-old woman spoke to her family and realized what had happened, the police got a call. Patrolman Mark Falco began canvassing the Bourbon Street area, checking to see if any nearby businesses had surveillance video that might show the exchange. He found it and was able to get a license plate number, which along with some other details was enough to file charges and get a warrant.
The alleged thief has not yet been arrested. Police are withholding his name until they find him.
It’s not known how the caller or an accomplice was able to learn the details that made him so convincing. But Bonaiuto said it’s possible that he could have learned some of that on social media.
Even if a user thinks he or she is sharing harmless details, such as photos of a family member’s vacation or pictures of their grandchildren, a criminal can use that to put together a convincing story, Bonaiuto said.
“That results in the victim letting their guard down,” he said. Police urge people to be cautious in sharing any type of personal information on social media.
“Any time you receive a call or other form of contact telling you need to give them money or gift cards immediately, that should raise an immediate flag,” Bonaiuto said. Credit card companies, utilities and the government won’t demand that someone meet them in a parking lot or buy gift cards.
Bonaiuto advises people who get that sort of call to just hang up.
And if a call starts out sounding like it might be legitimate — after all, loved ones do sometimes get into trouble or are in accidents — be cautious.
“Ask questions,” said Bonaiuto. “Ask what city they’re in, or the name of the police department or the court.”
Better still, call the police, Bonaiuto advised. “We can look into it. We’d much rather have someone do that and find out whether it’s legitimate, than after it’s already happened.”
