PEABODY —The city replaced the Christmas tree in front of City Hall on Monday after the original tree was irreparably damaged in a storm last week.
The new tree, which is comparable in size to the original tree, was chopped down behind the police station and placed in front of City Hall, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. Lights, ornaments and other decorations will be put on the tree on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
"It was excellent," Bettencourt said about the process of putting up the new tree. "It went very well. We are decorating on Wednesday, but it already looks really good. It is nice to have that back in front of City Hall."
On Nov. 30, the original tree — decked out with lights and ornaments — toppled over in the wind onto the World War II memorial, which also fell down and broke apart. The city has already ordered a replacement memorial.
— Erin Nolan
||||