Peabody resident is new VP at Addison Gilbert Hospital

GLOUCESTER — Dr. Jason Andree is the new vice president of Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Andree, a registered pharmacist, had been serving as the interim since April and now, with the title permanent as of Monday, will continue to oversee patient safety, quality, operations, financial performance, community relations and planning for the Gloucester hospital.
“I am honored to be selected as vice president of Addison Gilbert Hospital and it is a privilege to lead an extremely talented group of colleagues,” Andree said. “Our team will continue to innovate in ways that improve health outcomes for our patients and serve the needs of the Gloucester and Cape Ann communities.”
The Peabody resident succeeds Stacey Bunk, who served the organization as vice president of Addison Gilbert earlier this year, and prior to that, Cindy Cafasso Donaldson, a life resident of Gloucester. who retired in January after 32 years at the hospital, 10 as vice president.
Andree has been with Northeast Hospital Corporation (NHC) — encompassing Addison Gilbert, Beverly and BayRidge hospitals and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers — since September 2014 as the organization’s manager of accreditation, regulatory compliance, and patient safety. Northeast Hospital Corporation became part of Beth Israel Lahey Health as part of a 2019 merger that formed the second-largest health system in Massachusetts.
He has been and is instrumental in outlining and implementing a strategic approach to maintaining and sustaining the “Straight A” Leapfrog Safety Grade designations for Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, said Tom Sands, president of Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals.
Andree earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Northeastern University. Following graduation, he completed a postdoctoral fellowship in medication quality and safety in conjunction with Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He is also an adjunct faculty member, teaching at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences School of Healthcare Business.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Andree serves on the board of the non-profit Families for Depression Awareness (FFDA). FFDA helps families recognize and cope with depression and bipolar disorder to get people well and prevent suicides.
“Jason brings to his new role a broad experience in patient safety and quality and operations that will help enhance and support the mission of the hospital,” Sands said. “We know he will bring tremendous value to our senior leadership team and to the Addison Gilbert and Gloucester communities.”
