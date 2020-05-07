Peabody Riverwalk gets $300K boost from EPA

PEABODY — A Riverwalk along the North River corridor in the heart of the city has been eyed as a way to transform the downtown by two mayors, Community Development Director Curt Bellavance said Wednesday.
It was announced that the Tanner City would be getting a $300,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The money would pay for an environmental assessment, develop cleanup plans and support reuse planning and community outreach.
Design work to rehab the south side of the North River Canal and wall, and design of the 1,600-foot Riverwalk path and amenities, has been ongoing, said Brendan Callahan, the city's assistant director of planning. He has been spearheading the project for more than five years.
Before construction, however, an environmental assessment would be needed to see what level of cleanup might be necessary, Callahan said, making this study key to the Riverwalk moving forward. It will look at a flood-prone two-block area downtown along both sides of the North River.
The area is between Main and Walnut streets, from Wallis Street to Howley Street, and it encompasses Caller Street. It includes six priority sites, all of which are located within Qualified Opportunity Zones. That means new investment may make them eligible for "preferential tax treatment," according to the EPA.
On Wednesday, EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel announced grants for Brownfields sites in Peabody, Chicopee, Great Barrington, Lawrence, Lowell and New Bedford during a virtual press conference, which included mayors and officials from six communities receiving a portion of a total of $2.7 million in grants.
The Brownfield Program grants are meant for under-served communities to study or cleanup old, underutilized or possibly contaminated industrial sites as a way to spur economic development and provide jobs.
"I love giving out big checks at press conferences," said Deziel, noting the COVID-19 pandemic created the need for the virtual press conference.
He joked that he would be sending out the checks as soon as he could find envelopes big enough to fit them.
“These EPA funds build upon the city’s momentum to leverage critically needed funding to improve resilience against flooding in the downtown, address site contamination from historic use as a tannery district, and the creation of the Riverwalk," Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in a statement.
Bellavance said Bettencourt could not make the press conference because of meetings with unions to work on the city's fiscal 2021 budget.
"He wanted to let you know it's a significant value to the city of Peabody in letting the Riverwalk move forward," Bellavance said.
Building the Riverwalk will involve purchasing properties, acquiring easements, conducting environmental cleanups and investigating flood storage options in a part of the city prone to flooding.
Over the years, money for the project has trickled down from various city, state and federal grants, from the Massachusetts Division of Conservation Services, MassDevelopment and the city's Community Development Authority, Bellavance and Callahan said.
Community Development Authority and a Massachusetts Division of Conservation Services PARC grant paid for the acquisition of 24 Caller St., an old industrial site which is one of the largest properties along the Riverwalk.
A Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs' Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Grant paid for a detailed study of the project last year by the firm Weston and Sampson.
"There are so many components to keeping this moving forward. We are full throttle right now," Bellavance said on the call.
Construction of the Riverwalk could cost about $6 million, Bellavance said.
