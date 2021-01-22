Peabody Rotary Club celebrates 100th anniversary with trail improvements

Among the additions in the works over the course of the year is a multi-use water fountain on the Crowley Spur. A water line has recently been installed by the city about 150 yards from the trail's connection with the Danvers Rail Trail, and the club has committed to the fountain, benches, and beautification to welcome rail trail users to Peabody. Aside from the 0.7-mile Crowley Spur that connects Lowell Street to the Danvers trail, Peabody has the 4.4-mile Independence Greenway that goes from the North Shore Mall to the Ipswich River in Middleton, and the South Peabody Bike Path that abuts Spring Pond. The Rotary Club of Peabody has committed to investing in barrels, bicycle maintenance stations, benches, and kiosks that promise to educate trail users about the area, its natural resources, and its historical significance. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo