PEABODY — Three Peabody residents in their 80s have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in earnest last month.
The news was announced by Health Director Sharon Cameron during a remote meeting Thursday night in which she updated city councilors on the city's response efforts.
Two of the three were men, and all three had been hospitalized.
There were at least 179 cases of COVID-19 in Peabody as of April 9, up 48% from 121 cases on April 6. Cameron attributed the jump to increased testing and community spread of the novel cornonavirus.
"Unfortunately, we've had some deaths in Peabody from the coronavirus," Cameron told councilors, "and those deaths represent about 2% of the cases identified here. That mirrors what's going on across the state."
In response to a question from Councilor-at-large Tom Gould on how recent the deaths took place, Cameron said the first person died "approximately a week-and-a-half ago."
Cameron told the council that the city's response involved "the entirety of city government," and that many businesses and nonprofits "have stepped up as well."
The Health Department is working to provide surveillance and contact tracing using school nurses, while also informing residents concerned about their health risks and businesses about how they can protect their employees.
Cameron showed a chart with a steep slope illustrating the rise in cases in Peabody.
"As you can see, we're experiencing really rapid increases in the number of cases in the community that have been identified, and we believe that there are two reasons for this," she said. "One is that we are seeing an increasing availability of tests, so more people are able to be tested. But we also do believe that this represents and increase in transmission of the virus in our community, unfortunately."
Cameron said the cases that are reported to the city from the state's electronic surveillance system, known as MAVEN, represent the minimum number of cases. These are cases that have been confirmed in a lab and reported.
As the pandemic progresses, more cases are being diagnosed by clinicians based on symptoms and exposure, so there may not be a lab test.
"This is why it's important for residents to continue to stay apart and take precautions from catching the virus, like wearing masks or washing hands," she said. "In Peabody, about 38% of our COVID-19 cases are age 70 and above, whereas statewide it's about 19%. The city has an increased percentage of elders, with many living in long-term care facilities or in shared living arrangements."
There are six long-term care facilities in Peabody; each facility has been assigned to a public health nurse as a point person for the city. The nurses reached out to administrators last week to make sure they were following federal guidance around infection control, Cameron said.
The nursing homes are required to report cases to the city's Health Department and the state Department of Public Health, she added.
About 10% of known COVID-19 cases in the city as of April 6 required hospitalization (12 people), but she cautioned that percentage may be lower because there are probably many cases for which the city has no data. The state is reporting a 9% hospitalization rate. Two of those dozen Peabody patients required the use of ventilators, she noted.
