PEABODY — The School Committee voted unanimously Monday to delay Peabody Veterans Memorial High's graduation from June 5 to Aug. 1. In doing so, committee members hope the Class of 2020 might have a chance at a more traditional graduation should social distancing requirements be eased as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.
"Most of the students collectively can agree that we want a graduation with everyone together. I know that would be hard, but that's what most students want," said class treasurer Julia Pellizzaro during a remote special School Committee meeting Monday afternoon.
What that ceremony might look remains to be seen, though some ideas were floated.
The School Committee thanked the work of a graduation committee of staff and students as it worked out a disagreement among school board members about when graduation should be held. Ultimately, members decided it would be better to wait, because everything depends on how the pandemic plays out.
School Committee member Andrew Arnotis said the panel was grappling with "the how and the when of all this." He favored moving the graduation to midsummer, with a June 5 graduation proving risky.
"When you figure out the 'when', that has a big impact on the 'how' more than anything else," Arnotis said.
School Committee member Joseph Amico favored moving the graduation to Aug. 1 to give the high school more time to plan.
"I do agree that pushing it off might give us bigger and better possibilities," School Committee member Brandi Carpenter added.
There would be no impact on students going off to join the military, Assistant Superintendent/Peabody High Principal Christopher Lord said. One student, however, is returning to her home country and might miss a midsummer graduation.
Several themes ran through the hourlong meeting. Mayor and School Committee Chairman Ted Bettencourt said the class was an example of "Tanner pride," and deserved its day in the sun for all it's been through.
Seniors' wishes should be taken into consideration, members said. The class of about 350 wanted to be together one last time, albeit safely. It also wanted a ceremony as close as possible to a traditional graduation.
One thing the students did not want was to graduate online.
Interim High School Principal Karen McGovern said graduation committee members batted around various graduation ideas from different places.
"We looked at every single option," McGovern said. Amid criticism on social media, the committee has stayed focused on logistics and safety, while working in conjunction with Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron.
They explored the drive-by option, but students wanted something more personal. "They want that feeling of walking across the stage," McGovern said.
Lord said one plan was to have a "grab-and go activity" of students driving through the parking lot in a zigzag fashion, driving up the access road to the front of the high school (which would be decorated for graduation), with a podium where they would receive their diploma.
McGovern said the other idea was if the state loosened its restrictions on gatherings, the class could be split into four groups of 80-90 students (or, if things loosened further, into two groups of 200 and 150). The students could be lined up apart in the faculty parking lot, and a stage could be set up at the end of the field. Students would line up with their parents, hear their names called, receive their diplomas and then walk around the track, exiting by the D-House.
McGovern said everything depends on public health. A traditional graduation is out of the cards until there is a vaccine, she has been told by those in the medical community.
"To have 350 teenagers, six feet apart, following the rules, would be a very difficult thing to enforce," she said.
Health Director Sharon Cameron, when asked by School Committee member Jarrod Hochman, said it was unlikely a graduation of 1,200 people could be held this summer, given the phased approach of the reopening, especially if there is a spike in cases.