PEABODY — Andrew Arnotis will not seek a new term on the School Committee.
Arnotis informed his colleagues, and the public, earlier this year at a School Committee meeting that he would not seek reelection, characterizing it as a "difficult decision" but one that would free him to up pursue other "adventures" and likely graduate studies over the next four years.
Arnotis, who was a college intern in Mayor Ted Bettencourt's administration and then served in other capacities, also working for state Rep. Tom Walsh for five years, first ran unsuccessfully for School Committee in 2015, and then again in 2017.
"I'm proud of the work that we've done here together," he told committee members, adding that he might be back in the future.
Longtime committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne and fellow incumbent Jarrod Hochman have both pulled nomination papers for reelection, while Jon Swanson is also making a bid for the committee.
On the City Council, not much has changed since earlier this spring in the way of potential races.
A preliminary election is brewing in Ward 5, where incumbent Joel Saslaw is facing a challenge from former longtime ward councilor Dave Gamache and newcomer Matt Molk. All three candidates have pulled papers.
And in Ward 4, Julie Daigle, a former Chamber executive director and city official, is challenging Ed Charest for his seat, while Stephanie Peach takes on longtime councilor Jim Moutsoulas in Ward 3.
Craig Welton has pulled papers for another term in Ward 1, Peter McGinn is running for reelection in Ward 2, and Mark O'Neill has no challengers in Ward 6.
Incumbent at-large councilors Ryan Melville, Jon Turco, Tom Gould and Tom Rossignoll have all pulled papers, along with Bukia Chalvire, who is making another bid for the council. Longtime councilor Anne Manning Martin has not pulled papers as of Wednesday.
On the light commission, Tom Paras and Bob Wheatley have pulled papers for reelection with challenges coming from Ray Melvin, who has run twice before, and Mary Beth Mallia. Library Trustee Richard Shruhan has also pulled papers for another six-year term on that board, along with Jennifer Smith. There are four seats available, along with a two-year term, which has no candidates yet.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 23. The deadline to file with the clerk's office is July 27.