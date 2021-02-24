PEABODY — The School Committee voted unanimously in favor of one of two policies drafted in response to this fall's controversy centered around a decorated wall at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School dedicated to fallen police officers.
The policy, called FFB, outlines a specific procedure schools must follow in order to erect a memorial on school grounds. According to Committee Member and Chair of the Subcommittee on Quality & Standards Beverley Griffin Dunne, the committee will take one more vote on the proposed policy at the next regularly scheduled school committee, which is scheduled for March 9, before the policy takes effect.
According to Griffin Dunne, the subcommittee on Quality and Standards, which was tasked with the creation of a new policy on memorials, was guided by the situation surrounding the wall dedicated to fallen police officers while drafting both FFB and another policy aimed at addressing what can and cannot be displayed inside school buildings.
“The larger issue with the wall of honor at the high school will need a more specific conversation,” she said, adding that the new proposed policies are intended to prevent similar situations from arising in the future.
The “wall of honor,” which hangs in a busy hallway at the high school and features photos of police officers who died in 2020 and small Thin Blue Line flags, became the subject of controversy when school officials first asked for it to be moved earlier this school year.
The subcommittee said during a School Committee meeting on Feb. 9 that they determined the tribute to police officers cannot actually be called a memorial because of its ever-changing and mobile nature. The fallen officers' display would not be impacted by FFB, but it would fall under the jurisdiction of the proposed policy on what can be displayed inside classrooms and in hallways.
FFB states anyone interested in a new memorial at a Peabody Public School must bring a proposal to the principal and school council of the specific school where the memorial would be placed. The information would then be presented to the superintendent who would bring the request for a new memorial to the Quality & Standards Subcommittee for a discussion. The new memorial proposal would then be brought to the entire school committee for a discussion and subsequent vote.
Griffin Dunne said she does not anticipate any further edits to the language of FFB.
The proposed policy acknowledges the high school has a pre-existing policy which states that memorials can only be dedicated to veterans or specific military actions. The new policy is for all other Peabody Public Schools.
The policy also states that because schools are ultimately a learning environment, they “should not serve as the main venue for permanent memorials.” The subcommittee defined memorials as “an object which serves as a focus for the memory or the commemoration of an influential, deceased person or historical, tragic event.”
“The Peabody School Committee, however, understands that there are times when a person or event is closely connected to a specific school, and the school community has a strong desire to honor that person or event by virtue of a permanent memorial in the school building or on school grounds,” according to FFB.
The first draft of the potential policy dictating what can be displayed inside school buildings, which Griffin Dunne emphasized was ”a work in progress,” states that all displays and postings should be approved by the building principal.
“Guidelines for the locations of specific displays and postings are left to the discretion of the principal, pursuant to law and policies of the Peabody School Committee,” the proposed policy states.
All displays, the policy states, must be in a location which considers both safety and aesthetics, must help students develop abilities in critical thinking and reading, must be both age and grade appropriate, and must help students develop abilities in critical thinking and reading and will be positive and honorable in nature.
The displays must also "help develop and foster an appreciation of cultural diversity and development in the United States and throughout the world" and "must not discriminate on the basis of race, age, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, physical disabilities or sexual orientation."
Griffin Dunne said, “it’s really just codifying what normally goes on in the schools, but we hope it gives people solid direction going forward.”
The language of the displays policy will continue to be revised, she said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
