PEABODY — Months after a wall dedicated to fallen police officers caused controversy at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, the School Committee heard and discussed the first draft of two proposed new policies on memorials and other types of displays inside school buildings Tuesday night.
“Both of these (policies) have been driven by that entire situation, and going forward, we hope these policies will help in those types situations,” said School Committee Member and Subcommittee on Quality and Standards Chair Beverley Griffin Dunne, referencing the wall. “But the situation still remains, and the subcommittee knows that.”
The subcommittee on Quality and Standards, tasked with the creation of a new policy on memorials, determined the tribute to police officers cannot actually be called a memorial because of its ever-changing and mobile nature. The fallen officers display would not be impacted by the proposed policy, but it would fall under the jurisdiction of the proposed policy on what can be displayed inside classrooms and in hallways.
“In order to address the whole issue around the wall of honor, we needed to figure out what it is,” Griffin Dunne said.
She added, “We also know the whole issue, the whole situation, that needs to be resolved separate from the policies.”
The display, which hangs in a busy hallway at the high school and features photos of police officers who died in 2020 and small Thin Blue Line flags, has been a subject of controversy since this past fall when school officials first asked for it to be moved. The new policies are being created in response to the subsequent controversy.
The proposed memorial policy, called FFB, states anyone interested in a new memorial at a Peabody Public School must bring a proposal to the principal and school council of the specific school where the memorial would be placed. After information was presented, the principal, the policy states, would then bring the proposal to the subcommittee on Quality and Standards for discussion. The intention of the subcommittee, Griffin Dunne said, is that the subcommittee would then make sure the memorial conforms to district policy. Then, the discussion would move to the entire school committee which would ultimately vote on approval of the memorial, the proposed policy states.
The language of the policy will be further edited.
The proposed policy acknowledges the high school has a pre-existing policy which states that memorials can only be dedicated to veterans or specific military actions. The new policy is for all other Peabody Public Schools.
The policy also states that because schools are ultimately a learning environment, they should not be considered the main venue for permanent memorials, which the subcommittee defined as “an object which serves as a focus for the memory or the commemoration of an influential, deceased person or historical, tragic event.”
“The Peabody School Committee, however, understands that there are times when a person or event is closely connected to a specific school, and the school community has a strong desire to honor that person or event by virtue of a permanent memorial in the school building or on school grounds,” according to the proposed policy.
The first draft of the potential policy dictating what can be displayed inside school buildings, which Griffin Dunne emphasized was not quite ready for a first reading, states that all displays and postings should be approved by the building principal.
“Guidelines for the locations of specific displays and postings are left to the discretion of the principal, pursuant to law and policies of the Peabody School Committee,” the proposed policy states.
All displays, the policy states, must be in a location which considers both safety and aesthetics, must help students develop abilities in critical thinking and reading, must be both age and grade appropriate, and must help students develop abilities in critical thinking and reading and will be positive and honorable in nature.
The displays must also "help develop and foster an appreciation of cultural diversity and development in the United States and throughout the world" and "must not discriminate on the basis of race, age, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, physical disabilities or sexual orientation."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||