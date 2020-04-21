PEABODY — School Committee members were dismayed Tuesday to learn students would not be coming back to school this year, and it was up in the air as to how seniors might celebrate with some sort of prom or graduation ceremony.
Their collective dismay came after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that morning that Bay State school buildings would remain closed through the end of June, extending an emergency order from March meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The committee discussed this, and a way forward, at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
"I think most of us were expecting it, but I think it's still a shock to hear that our kids are not coming back at least through the end of June," said School Committee member Jarrod Hochman, who was also concerned about how students would move along academically, and what might happen to English language learners.
"Equity is an issue," said interim Superintendent Marc Kerble. It has been an all out effort to reach out to students "trying to keep them engaged."
"Plus we are dealing with students who are also working," Kerble said, "and to be be constantly engaged, it's a tough one."
Peabody, and other districts, now await further guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on remote learning plans not only for the rest of the school year but through the summer. The last day of remote learning for Peabody schools would be June 25, said Kerble.
The district is on April break this week, with staff back on the job next week.
"It's a tough one," said Kerble, who had been holding out hope seniors might be able to come back, play sports and be together for the end of the school year.
"I'm still trying to come to grips with the fact that schools are closed for the remainder of the year," said Mayor Ted Bettencourt, chairman of the School Committee.
A number of things are in play for students who are graduating, Kerble said. A lot of students took the MCAS re-test in March to qualify to graduate. He said there are still avenues for seniors who need them to recover credits.
Kerble said an emergency remote meeting was held earlier Tuesday with school principals, Bettencourt and School Committee Vice Chairwoman Beverley Griffin Dunne. He said he's looking to hold staff meetings on May 5 and May 7 to plan out the last seven weeks of school. Students would still take part in remote learning on those days, but there would not be online meetings.
A memorandum of understanding also needs to be worked out with the teachers' union, according to Kerble, when it comes to responsibilities for teachers and students on remote learning.
"Right now everyone is grappling with graduation," he said.
School officials are talking about having some sort of ceremony, perhaps one with no audience with students standing apart on the high school field, he said. They are also talking about an online-only graduation, or graduation could be postponed to a later date when it's safe to hold.
Kerble said students would prefer a live ceremony. The district plans to discuss what surrounding communities are doing for graduation.
Planning for graduation also needs to include various moving-on ceremonies at the city's elementary and middle schools, noted Dunne.
Bettencourt said it eats at him that seniors might not have a traditional graduation. He said they should be recognized for how they have handled themselves "with class and dignity" all year.
"We need to put our heads together and do right by this class," he said.
