PEABODY — The School Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to try to give all Peabody public school students the option to return to school full-time and in person before the end of March.
“I’m really excited this conversation is taking place,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said during the Feb. 23 meeting. “And I'm feeling like there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The committee approved a plan which would bring students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade into the classroom five days a week beginning March 15. Students in grades six through 12 would return to school full-time on March 29.
Committee member Jarrod Hochman said the School Committee still needs to negotiate the plan with the district's teachers’ union, but he thinks the vote was a step in the right direction.
“We want to work collaboratively, and we hope there is cooperation,” Hochman said, adding that the committee has proposed several dates and times to meet with the union.
Mary Henry, president of the Peabody Federation of Teachers, said she is unable to speak publicly about the vote until she’s had conversations with union members.
Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a statement that he feels teachers have done a great job supporting students in Peabody during the past year.
“Our goal has consistently been the safe return of as many students as possible to in-person school settings, so we can maximize learning and address our students’ holistic needs,” he said. “There’s no way to fully quantify the immense positive impact being in school has on students' mental health and learning ability. Additionally, in-person learning will more fully enable the district to deliver critical wraparound services that benefit students in need.”
Vadala noted during the meeting that the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education supports an in-person learning model which allows for a minimum social distancing standard of at least three feet among students and six feet between students and faculty. He said the district would also continue following mask and cleaning protocols.
“We will work with our teachers to ensure those standards are met and that we are doing everything we can as a district to keep students and staff safe and healthy,” he said in the statement.
Hochman said the district will continue to offer a full remote option for students who, for whatever reason, are not ready to return to school in person. He added that certain teachers will likely be able to teach remotely as well.
“If some kids are home, there are going to be teachers that have to teach them. It’s a separate format,” he said, adding that he believes most students will want to return to school where they receive not only an education, but social support, physical activity, and peer interaction.
He added, “I’d be terribly disappointed if this didn't go through. We are looking at safe environments.”
Committee member Andrew Arnotis said during the meeting that he was extremely excited about the prospect of bringing kids back into school buildings.
“The science is very clear that schools are not the vectors of transmissions that you see out there,” he said, and later added, "I think this is respecting the science of believing schools are safe.”
Arnotis said he wants to make sure the district continues to improve cleaning measures and ventilation in order to make everyone feel safe taking this step.
Brandi Carpenter, another committee member, was also enthusiastic about the decision.
“I am extremely thrilled to finally be at this place,” she said. “I am so proud of this board, of this community, and of our teachers.”
Vadala said in the statement that the district will soon send a survey to parents and staff intended to help the administration understand the community’s preferences regarding how to move forward.
“We are also cognizant of the importance of protecting the health of our staff and students, which has been our paramount concern over the last year and will remain so going forward,” he said. “Peabody has been a leader since the start of this school year in finding innovative ways to keep students engaged in their learning, and progressing to full-time in-person learning is the natural next phase of that effort.”
