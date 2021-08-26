PEABODY — The Peabody schools will be enforcing state education authorities' mask mandate this upcoming school year, according to a press release from the district.
"The past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult, but the students, parents and staff of the Peabody Public Schools have risen to the challenge," Superintendent Josh Vadala said in the press release. "As a public school district we must follow the guidance of the state, and look forward to future direction from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education."
In accordance with the DESE mandate, all students, educators and staff will be required to wear a mask while in school buildings through Oct. 1. According to the press release, this is to ensure schools fully reopen safely and to provide ample time for more students and educators to get vaccinated.
After Oct. 1, middle and high schools are allowed to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated students and staff if a minimum of 80% of students and staff are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.
The press release states that the district will share more information closer to Oct. 1.
Community members, according to the statement, should also note that under the Department of Public Health’s mask advisory, students riding any district bus or visiting any of the district’s health offices must continue to wear masks.
The Peabody Health Department strongly urges those who have not sought to be vaccinated to do so, especially given the increased transmissibility of the delta variant, according to the press release.