PEABODY—Controversy erupted online last week after a Peabody Veterans Memorial High School teacher was asked to move a memorial to police officers who died in 2020, according to Peabody Federation of Teachers President Mary Henry.
The display was moved from the hallway to the office of a school resource officer, she said.
Henry said she was unable to comment on why the memorial, a large poster with photos of the officers who died, was moved because it was an administrative decision.
The union fought for the teacher’s right to display the memorial, Henry said.
“We defended our member’s right to keep up the memorial, and we were overruled by administration,” Henry said. “We sought legal counsel, and they said when it comes to political speech, there are limitations to our rights and we really would not be successful if we grieved it.”
Henry also confirmed that a Black Lives Matter sign is displayed in the window of another teacher’s classroom, and it can be seen from the hallway.
“If the administration were to ask our members to take down Black Lives Matter signs or other signs for whatever reason, we would once again defend our members because my role is to defend my members who are doing what they think is right for their learning environment,” Henry said.
She added, “We always defend the rights of our members. As long as they are not hurting somebody else, we are going to defend them.”
According to Henry, moving the memorial display to the resource officer’s office was one of many compromises that union representatives proposed. Henry explained that she was not present at these meetings.
“Building representatives went in, and my understanding is the resolution was satisfactory to everyone,” Henry said.
Henry said she doesn't know if the display was moved yet.
“I did my job and our representatives did their jobs, and I stand by the job we did,” she said.
The public controversy over the issue, Henry said, has been especially frustrating.
“People need to start listening to each other instead of talking at each other,” she said, explaining that teachers, administration and students all could have communicated with one another better. “It is really a shame that no one talked to each other because this didn't need to happen.”
Henry added, “It is very disappointing to me, not as union president, but as a human being.”
