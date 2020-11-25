PEABODY— The school committee voted on Tuesday night to ask the subcommittee on quality and standards to develop a policy on memorials in school buildings.
The vote was a response to recent controversy over a memorial at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School dedicated to police officers who died in 2020 which was asked to be moved from a busy hallway. The issue was discussed during a passionate conversation during the meeting.
“It could get heated at times certainly—these are emotional issues— but we need to exchange ideas. We need to come up with solutions. We need to come up with ways to heal and cure some of these divides that are constantly cropping up,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the start of the conversation. “Public discourse is needed now more than anything.”
The memorial, a large poster with photos of police officers who have died in 2020 and small thin blue line flags, was hung by special education teacher Greg Shidler, according to posts he made on Facebook. During the meeting, Committee member Brandi Carpenter said the memorial has been up for five years.
The memorial has not been removed at this time, and committee members agreed that the memorial should not be removed until a policy is created.
Committee members and members of the community spoke both in favor of and against the removal of the memorial.
“I don't understand why,” Carpenter said about why some are asking for the memorial to be removed. “I don't have a clear explanation as to why. With that being said, I can only express my utmost respect and support for our police.”
During her remarks on the controversy, Carpenter said the Peabody Police Department donates a lot of money to the schools and is an asset to the community.
“It hurts for people to feel offended by a wall of fallen officers who put their lives on the line,” she said, adding that she has multiple members of law enforcement in her family. “It's disheartening we are being divided by people who help.”
Several other members of the committee and of the community said they supported the memorial.
Dalia Najeeb, a senior at the high school, explained why some students and other members of the community are uncomfortable with the memorial, and specifically, with the memorial’s display of the thin blue line flag.
"The memorial itself is not the issue," Najeeb said, adding that students acknowledge and are thankful for the sacrifices of police officers. "Many people have approached me expressing their discomfort with the flags due to their disrespect and insensitivity to the Black Lives Matter movement."
Najeeb said while some view the thin blue line as a memorial to police officers who risk their lives, others "view it as a reminder of all who have been brutally murdered in an injustice."
Najeeb also said it was disappointing to see how upset many adult members of the community are over this issue and to see the comments they made on social media.
"Where was the anger when a pride flag was purposefully torn off of a wall?" Najeeb said. "Where was the community's response when white students used the n-word without consequence? Does accountability not apply in these circumstances?"
Committee Member Beverley Griffin Dunne also said during her remarks that some view the thin blue line flag as a way to honor police officers, while others see it as a racist symbol.
Griffin Dunne said after the meeting that the subcommittee in charge of drafting a policy to address the issue of memorials in schools will meet sometime before the next school committee meeting.
