PEABODY — The city has announced several upcoming opportunities for Peabody residents to get tested for COVID-19.
Drive-up testing administered via nasal swab will take place at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 9 and 16; and Tuesdays, Dec. 22 and 29, according to a Facebook post from the city's Health Department.
"We really wanted to have it at the Higgins Middle School," Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. "It seemed like a good central location to accomplish our goals and fulfill the need for testing."
Residents who get tested can expect results within 24 to 48 hours, via email if the test is negative and by phone call if the test is positive.
Bettencourt said public officials made the decision to offer free testing to city residents. The city will pay for the testing with support from Atlantic Ambulance, he said.
Bettencourt said the city will likely add more testing dates.
"Likely we will," he said, "but we are making this commitment now and seeing how it goes over the next few weeks. We do really need to test and have this data so we can help people."
Residents looking to get tested at Higgins should bring proof of residency, such as a driver's license, state identification, or utility bill.
"I am very pleased we are able to provide this service," Bettencourt said. "This is extremely important as numbers go up. I think it will bring some relief to a number of families and to people who are worried and nervous as cases continue to skyrocket in Peabody and across the country."
To preregister for the testing on Wednesday, Dec. 9, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebxY7dIlPvcR_mih4MquHxmg5hyDRfZaF3wjMpesDSQvat1w/viewform?fbclid=IwAR24-vkJ6ceSz3AFuKPq2DtYRR6jDlLU-F5YisirQ3CMOKvGM4BBOCBLfnk.
New links will be sent out each week, according to the Health Department.
