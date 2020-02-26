Peabody to open up landfill, get cash for dirt

PEABODY — The city plans to open a lined section of its sprawling municipal landfill to accept soil from construction projects in a plan Mayor Ted Bettencourt said could net Peabody $1.5 million to $2 million after operational costs are factored in.
The mayor on Thursday night will ask the City Council for a $530,000 appropriation transfer to pay for expenses related to opening a part of the landfill called the South Mound Swale, including engineering services, a new scale for the scale house and the cost to operate the landfill by a contractor.
The council's Finance Committee is scheduled to first take up the request on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Wiggin Auditorium of City Hall. If the Finance Committee approves the transfer, it'll go to the full council for a final vote.
Bettencourt said the idea to accept construction soils at the landfill first arose three years ago, when the city made roughly $1.6 million from the material it accepted to cap the muck dredged from Crystal Lake. The state Department of Environmental Protection had permitted the city to truck the sediment to the landfill for disposal. A portion of the revenue, about $500,000, helped pay for the remainder of the Crystal Lake project.
The mayor said different companies had called the city while the Crystal Lake project was underway, looking "to see if we could take in their soils."
"We just thought it was a win-win," said Bettencourt.
The city has a permit from the state DEP to begin accepting soil at the landfill.
"We've already started to bring soil in," said the mayor.
Department of Public Services Director Robert LaBossiere said the city's engineering and environmental services consultant on the project, Tighe and Bond, will evaluate the soils being collected to make sure they meet state contaminant limits.
In his letter to the council, Bettencourt said the landfill can accept approximately 75,000 tons of soil with a market rate of $38 a ton.
At that rate, and if the maximum capacity is reached, the landfill could generate upward of $2.85 million for the city's general fund.
"At year end account closing, landfill revenue will be returned to the unreserved fund balance account and contribute to building back free cash," Bettencourt said in his letter.
Officials said there will be some upfront costs. The $530,000 appropriation would pay for Tighe and Bond's consulting services worth $148,000; a new scale to replace the 40-year old one for $72,000; and landfill operations, which are estimated to cost $310,000.
LaBossiere said the soils would be coming from construction sites in Boston and Cambridge. The DEP permit allows the landfill to accept up to 82,500 tons of waste soils, he said.
The soils cannot exceed contaminant levels set by the DEP for lined landfills. For instance, soils with less than 40 parts per million of arsenic would be acceptable.
LaBossiere said the city's Department of Public Services will run the scale house, and there will be no need to hire additional staff.
W.L. French Excavating Corp. of North Billerica would manage the soil brought into the landfill, he said.
The South Mound Swale is lined and with a leachate collection system that sends what leaches from the soil to the South Essex Sewage District's treatment plant. A portion of the revenue from the operation could be used to cap a section of the landfill adjacent to the South Mound Swale, LaBossiere said.
The use of the landfill by the city has nothing to do with a portion of the landfill adjacent to the South Mound Swale owned by Covanta Energy, which operates a lined ash monofill to accepts ash from its waste-from-energy operations.
The landfill has not accepted solid waste for close to two decades.
But the cover fill the city accepted during the Crystal Lake dredging project did not come without controversy. In 2018, the city was faced with a $42,900 fine for excessive dumping, based on a settlement reached with state environmental authorities, with half the fine to be waived if there were no more violations.
LaBossiere, who was not working for the city at the time of the violation, said the city had a limit on how much material could be disposed each day during dredging. Because the muck had to be mixed with dry material, too much soil was brought to the landfill on a daily average.
"The city adjusted its operation and no additional violations occurred and the fine was reduced in half," LaBossiere said in an email.
