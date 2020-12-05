PEABODY — The city has plans to replace the Christmas tree in front of City Hall after a storm earlier this week left the tree irreparably damaged, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
The new tree, which is comparable in size to the original tree, will be chopped down and placed in front of City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, Bettencourt said. Lights, ornaments and other decorations will be put on the tree on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
On Nov. 30, the original Christmas tree — decked out with lights and ornaments — toppled over in the wind onto the World War II memorial, which also fell and broke apart, Parks director Jen Davis said. Bettencourt said previously that the city already ordered a new memorial which is expected to arrive in the spring.
After the storm, Bettencourt and other public officials had several conversations about how to replace the Christmas tree, the mayor said. It was police Chief Thomas Griffin who suggested the tree that the city determined would be the best replacement, Bettencourt said.
“Chief Griffin said there might be a couple trees in the back (of the police station) worth looking at,” Bettencourt said, “and we immediately thought it was a great fit. It really fits the size and the look that we wanted."
Because many lights and ornaments were also damaged when the original tree toppled over, the city also had to find a new way to decorate the tree. Bettencourt put out a call out on Facebook asking if anyone had spare ornaments they could donate to City Hall.
“I wasn't sure what to expect, but I've been blown away by the number of people who reached out and wanted to take part and drop off ornaments at City Hall,” Bettencourt said. “And I think there are a lot more coming. Families and students reached out about dropping them off on Monday and Tuesday. I think it has actually been a nice opportunity for the city to come together and rebuild something that was broken.”
Bettencourt said he was very excited about and grateful for the fact that many locals donated lights and store-bought ornaments to be placed on the tree, but he thinks it is particularly special that so many locals created hand-made ornaments for the tree.
“I think it will add a new feel to the tree that, and I think that will be terrific,” Bettencourt said, adding that the tree has never been such a community effort before. “I think it makes it even more special. Whenever something is homemade and someone puts their thoughts and talents into creating something beautiful, it says a lot about the community. We have an amazing community.”
Bettencourt said he and everyone else at City Hall are incredibly thankful for all of the help locals provided toward replacing the tree.
“It's gratifying that people want to help and be a part of something special,” Bettencourt said. “A lot of people, like I do, want to fight back against 2020. The community response is something that definitely brings a great deal of appreciation from me and the people at City Hall who saw what happened. It’s special.”
