Peabody TV to move downtown

PEABODY — One silver lining of the pandemic, according to Peabody TV Executive Director Camille Bartlett, is that it helped the community cable access station realize how seamlessly it could transition into a new, smaller building.
“We had been working a certain way so we knew we could do it,” Bartlett said, referencing how staff members have been primarily working from home. “Financially, we would have to have taken a look at buying a building regardless, but now we just have more confidence that we can pull it off and survive down there without sacrificing anything.”
Bartlett said the station, which is a nonprofit corporation, bought 81 Main St. in December for $799,000 and will be moving to the downtown building after making some renovations. The goal is to be moved in by late spring.
The decision was made primarily by Peabody Access Telecommunications' seven-person board of directors, she said, and indicated that it was a financial move that should save money over the long term.
"It allows us to do better planning for the future in terms of managing our cash flow and knowing what kinds of expenses we are going to be facing," said board member Deanne Healey, adding that the downpayment was paid for with money the board saved over many years.
"The board has always been very conservative in making sure there was money set aside for capital needs, not necessarily knowing what those needs might be," she said, also noting how important it is to have a significant amount of savings in order to keep up with the constantly changing technology that's needed in the audiovisual industry.
According to Bartlett, Peabody TV’s funding has been steadily decreasing for years as a result of federal and state laws and people cutting their ties with the cable companies that provide the majority of funding for community access TV.
“Signing a long-term lease kind of was scary because if our funding continues to go down, we could be in a long-term lease that we might not be able to afford in a few years,” she said, explaining that the station’s current lease at 119 Foster St. will be up at the end of March. “So actually buying a building in the long run is going to save us money. We are investing in ourselves rather than renting.”
Bartlett said the monthly rent at the station’s Foster Street location was nearly $10,000, but the monthly mortgage will be just over $4,000.
“With everything happening downtown, long-term, I think it was a smart investment,” Bartlett said, “It wasn’t something we were actively looking for really until we had to consider what our next 10 years were going to look like. So we looked at our options, and really it just made sense.”
Healey said Peabody TV likely won't have to wait long until the purchase pays off financially.
"It really should start paying dividends almost right away because owning our own buildings is less expensive than what we were paying and we have tenants paying rent," she said. "It's a win-win."
There are two tenants in the new building — Citizen’s Inn and attorney Charles Martins — who will continue to lease space and that rent further offsets the purchase cost.
The building was sold to Peabody TV by Dave Gravel, a former city councilor who previously ran his consulting business, GraVoc Associates, out of 81 Main St. until relocating to Centennial Drive in 2016. Gravel and Mark Bartkiewicz, a former School Committee member, owned the the building together under a limited liability corporation.
“When we found out they were looking for space, we invited them down to take a look because we thought it would be a perfect size and they could maintain the rentals there, which would help with the cost. They have a place for their cars and space to build a studio,” Gravel said.
Gravel added that he thought the downtown location would be beneficial for Peabody TV.
“I always thought having something downtown of that nature where they are engaged so much in the community would be perfect,” he said. “I thought in their current location they are off the beaten path and hard to find in that back area.”
Bartlett agreed.
“It's (the Foster Street location) served us well since we moved here in 2006, but we are hidden in an industrial park,” she said. So we aren't very visible. Being downtown will be fantastic. We will be visible, and we'll be close to things we will cover regularly like the International Festival when that happens again. We are right where we are covering. We are excited about being part of the downtown community.”
Even though the station is losing some square footage, Bartlett said Peabody TV will, in addition to being more efficient with its use of space, have plenty of room to build a new garage and a new studio.
“We certainly won't jeopardize how we operate. It will be great to be downtown,” she said.
||||