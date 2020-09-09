PEABODY —Members of the Peabody School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend that students, remote and in-person, be allowed to participate in the fall sports season.
The vote came after members of the athletics subcommittee were greeted by dozen of student athletes and their families outside Higgins Middle School waving signs and chanting "Let us play" and "Save our season."
"We just wanted to be here so that they know that these are the faces of the students that their conversations affect," said Tammy Brunet who has a son who plays golf at Peabody High School. She added student athletes have trained hard together all summer.
In August, the 12 principals of Northeastern Conference schools voted to move the entire fall sports season to the floating “Fall 2" period, scheduled to take place between Feb. 22 and April 25. The decision was made in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Student athletes were quick to express their disappointment in the decision. On Aug. 28, more than 100 high school athletes from across the region, along with their friends and family members, gathered outside Danvers Town Hall to protest the decision.
Seven schools in The Salem News coverage area — Beverly, Danvers, Salem, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, and league newcomer Masconomet — are part of the Northeastern Conference.
Many of the athletes who attended the protest in August said they hoped the large turnout would inspire conference and school officials to reconsider their decision, but there has been no word from the NEC since the protest. The Masconomet school committee voted last week to allow students to play, and on Tuesday night the Salem School Committee unanimously approved a fall sports season.
Because Peabody is conducting the academic semester under the hybrid model, the vote to allow students to participate in fall sports was largely symbolic. The guidelines developed by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association along with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Executive Office of Environmental Affairs only require schools that are fully remote to take a vote.
The committee conducted a second vote to allow students choosing to participate in school remotely to play fall sports. The second vote also passed unanimously.
If the NEC does have an official "Fall 2" season in 2021, Superintendent Josh Vadala said Peabody schools' understanding is that schools playing sports in the fall would likely not be allowed to participate in NEC tournaments or compete to participate in the league championship. The season played in the fall would be for fun, he said.
Before the meeting, Bill Tracia, who's son runs track at Peabody High, said, "five days a week they get to take the bus to school to go to school, but they're not allowing them to play sports and burn off energy. They are still stuck behind a computer five days a week."
Ed Charest, a Peabody city councilor, showed up to Higgins Middle School before the meeting to "show the kids that it's not just their parents listening. People in elected office are listening."
"I know first hand that coaches are concerned with their safety," he said. "There is nothing these coaches would do to put these kids in jeopardy."
Charest said he thinks it's important to allow the athletes to play in the fall because the "Fall 2" season is still uncertain with weather and coronavirus concerns.
Brandi Carpenter, a member of the athletics subcommittee of the school committee, said she was excited to see teenagers standing up for what they believe in, and she added that athletics is an important part of many students high school experience.
"I think it's part of the normalcy of being a kid," she said, "going to school and playing for your hometown. They've been playing, and its gone well so why not let them continue?"
Mayor Ted Bettencourt also expressed delight student athletes were protesting for the right to play sports in the fall.
"I'm really, really glad you guys are standing up for yourselves and being heard," he told a crowd of students before the meeting.
Football and cheerleading, considered high-risk sports, will be playing in the "fall 2" season starting in February.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
