PEABODY — The city has become the latest North Shore community to waive liquor license renewal fees.
The Peabody Licensing Board on Monday unanimously approved a request by Mayor Ted Bettencourt to waive the fee for 85 businesses, including restaurants, breweries, hotels and social clubs. The fees typically range from $600 to $2,250.
“Many of these restaurants in particular are small, family-run businesses which have been hit extremely hard since the pandemic began,” Bettencourt said. “The statewide reopening rollback will make things even tougher for them heading into the winter months, so I believe waiving the fees is the right thing to do at the right time.”
The decision to waive the fees comes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced a rollback in Massachusetts’s reopening plan which, among other things, requires restaurants to limit the number of patrons at a table to six.
“We really wanted to help all segments of our community that are struggling through these difficult times, and we are trying to provide some sort of support and assistance,” Bettencourt said, explaining that city employees had several discussions about the decision and spoke with businesses that were seeking assistance from the city.
Frederick Murtagh, who chairs the licensing board, said he respected the mayor's request to waive the fees.
"Any time businesses have to spend less money, certainly that will help them," Murtagh said.
Deanne Healey, president of Peabody Main Streets, also said the decision is likely to help businesses, even if only a little bit.
"I think anything that recognizes that the business environment is different than it was a year ago," she said. "A lot of them aren't large sums of money, but together at least it shows the city acknowledges the type of environment these businesses are in."
"Suspension of the license and the fees associated with it is one thing in the city's purview that they can actually implement quite easily," she said. "It will be different for every business what the impact will be, but it's a good will gesture."
Bettencourt said waiving the fees will definitely impact the current fiscal budget. The city had expected roughly $150,000 in revenue from the fees.
“That was money we had budgeted and planned for, and we will definitely have to make adjustments, but I think it was the right decision,” he said.
He added that the cost is not important.
“That was certainly a decision we had to make, and we felt that was the right decision to support the local businesses and to try and provide them some assistance through these hardships," he said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||