PEABODY — Superintendent Josh Vadala told the School Committee Tuesday night that following the guidance of public health experts, the district could not safety return students to the schools while providing 6-foot spacing for physical distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“Peabody Public Schools has determined it cannot safety return all students and staff to a full in-person model of instruction at this time,” said Vadala, who presented results of a survey of parents, faculty and staff along with draft reopening plans. In March, schools shut statewide as the coronavirus pandemic gripped to commonwealth, and instruction shifted online.
The administration has been working to reopen the buildings to some in-person learning.
During a remote meeting via Zoom in which nearly 350-375 people were watching at one point, Vadala proposed a hybrid in-person model of two days a week in class, a Wednesday “synchronous” full day of instruction with teachers, and two “asynchronous” independent virtual learning days, with students learning from instructional videos and doing other work.
Some groups, students with special needs or English language learners or others may need to attend four days a week.
Essentially, this plan would allow half of students to go in-person on two days. The plan, which will be provided to families this week, will get public comment through an online form. The draft plan must be submitted to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Aug. 10, and the plan is to hold a vote by the School Committee by Aug. 18.
No votes were taken on the plan Tuesday night, Aug. 4.
“We are just putting our best foot forward,” Vadala said.
Under the hybrid model, a group of students, roughly half the student population, called cohort A, would go to school in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, while cohort B would go to school in-person Tuesdays and Thursdays. If a holiday falls on a Monday, cohort A students would report to school in-person on Wednesdays.
Vadala said attempts would be made to keep families together in school.
Wednesdays would be a day to provide synchronous structured learning, while giving custodians a chance clean the school buildings.
For those families who wish, the schools would offer a remote day. The district is planning to provide Chromebooks to all students, Kindergarten through grade 12. They would be taught by a teacher teaching remotely. Remote learning would have attendance taken and be structured throughout the school day.
“Things can change on a dime,” cautioned School Committee member Joseph Amico, about how the pandemic could change plans as the school year goes on.
Vadala said the plan was driven by a survey of 3,100 families representing about 77% of students. A majority, 70%, want to return to in-person instruction. A quarter of the families want remote learning. In a survey of faculty, 80% prefer full in-person or remote learning with 6 feet of social distancing, while 20% prefer remote instruction.
Vadala said the rationale for returning to in-person learning was due to issues with remote learning in the spring. Schools have become more than academic institutions, and remote learning created inequities for vulnerable populations and special needs students, Vadala said.