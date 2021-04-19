Peabody woman celebrates 100th birthday

PEABODY — Taking a cruise to Alaska is no small feat, but Thelma Kropp Taylor did it with ease, energy, and enthusiasm — and at age 94.
Accompanied by her children and grandchildren, Kropp Taylor was constantly on the go, urging the group to take every train and plane side excursion offered on the trip.
“She made sure we were busy all day long," her son, Joe Kropp said. "In truth, she wore us out."
Kropp Taylor, a resident of Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates Assisted Living, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, on March 10, 1921, Taylor was 26 when she met her husband Nathan Kropp at a cousin’s wedding. The couple had two sons, Joseph and Steven, and the family enjoyed sports, trips, and restaurant outings. After Nathan Kropp died in 1959, Taylor and her sons continued to share special family times and bonded over their love of good food. Joe Kropp said he has fond memories of his mom taking him and his brother out to dinner.
Kropp Taylor remarried in 1967 to Martin Taylor. The family, along with Martin’s son Barry, lived in Peabody where Kropp Taylor became active in the community. She worked at Filene’s, and then Macy’s, well into her 80s. She enjoyed traveling, most especially to Europe. At age 60, she was widowed for a second time, when Martin Taylor died in 1978. She raised her three sons alone, leading a busy and independent life. She lived in the same house on Alden Road in Peabody for more than 50 years.
When asked the secret to her good health and longevity, Kropp Taylor was quick to point out that she was born with “good genes.” All three of her siblings lived well into their 90s. She is also a firm believer in exercise — she drove several times a week to the Torigian Senior Center for aerobics classes into her 90s.
Kropp Taylor was popular at Kaplan Estates before she became a resident five years ago, having attended Passover Seders there for many years.
Andrea Hillel, executive director of Kaplan Estates, which is operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, said Kropp Taylor is beloved by staff and residents alike.
“She is such a warm, personable and caring individual," Hillel said. "It’s always such a pleasure to see her involved in so many activities."
Hillel said before the pandemic, Kropp Taylor could often be found attending art and exercise classes, movies, concerts and Bingo.
“Thelma is quick to offer a kind word or positive remark," Hillel said. "In short, we all adore her.”
Joe Kropp agrees.
“My mom is truly an amazing woman,” he said. “At age 95, she lived alone, was extremely independent, and still driving. Actually, she was an exceptionally good and safe driver.”