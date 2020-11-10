Peabody woman provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need

PEABODY — Gina Goodwin knows the holidays aren't always the most wonderful time of the year for some families.
“The holidays can be the worst time of the year if you dread being able to afford a Thanksgiving meal,” she said.
For the past five years, Goodwin and her family have been trying to relieve some of the stress of the holiday season for families in need on the North Shore by providing free Thanksgiving dinners to those who request one. She said this year there have been more requests than ever — over 1,330 requests compared to last year’s 250.
“The effects of COVID,” Goodwin explained. “People losing their jobs, people losing their loved ones, not being able to travel to the store or go to auntie’s or grandma’s house who usually makes dinner, single moms struggling with the impact of COVID, people fighting COVID themselves, etc. The need and the food insecurity is so high right now.”
On top of the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on the health and financial stability of people on the North Shore, Goodwin also noted that many of the usual organizations that donate Thanksgiving meals are not providing that service this year while they deal with the consequences of the pandemic.
Some organizations, like Citizen’s Inn Haven From Hunger of Peabody, The Friends of Salem Council on Aging of Salem, Gloucester American Legion and Brother’s Deli of Lynn, are still providing meals to families in need. But Ma Duke’s and Friends, Lifebridge of Salem and The Derby restaurant in Salem suspended their free meal programs for the year.
In order to keep up with the high demand for meals this year, Goodwin said she and her family enlisted the help of 35 to 50 volunteers from around the North Shore who have been and will continue to help cook, make deliveries and pick up boxes. Typically, Goodwin said she, her husband Ed and her six children do this on their own.
“That was not possible this year,” she said.
It costs approximately $10 to provide one person with a Thanksgiving meal, Goodwin said, and there are a few options for those who receive a meal.
Recipients can get a box full of uncooked ingredients including mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, yams, pies, bread and juice. A turkey or ham will be provided, or if the person receiving the meal prefers, they can get a gift card to pick out their own turkey or ham.
Those who do not have access to a kitchen or can’t cook for any reason will be provided with a fully cooked meal that can be reheated on Thanksgiving day.
The cost of food is covered by donations made to a Facebook fundraiser or given directly to Goodwin. Goodwin estimated that close to 200 people have made financial contributions to the fundraiser, which has raised over $6,300.
Goodwin added that she and her husband match every donation made.
Goodwin said she never asks those who make a request what their circumstances are, and she never turns anyone down.
It can be a lot of work to keep such a large operation organized, she said, but it is worth it.
“I feel more excited than overwhelmed,” she said. “I feel so happy that all of these people are getting what they truly deserve. They are going to be able to sit down and enjoy a nice meal on Thanksgiving.”
She added, “It's a community effort. I may be the organizer and the person that kind of put it together, but by far community effort.”
If you live on the North Shore and would like to sign up for food delivery, email Goodwin at ginarn75@icloud with your name, address, phone number, and number of people in your household. Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/626115501390850/
