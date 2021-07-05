PEABODY — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill which would provide $6.6 million in funding for the Peabody Riverwalk project.
“This is a project I am extremely excited about. For a period of time I didn't know if this was a project we would be able to get off the ground, but we have had tremendous support from our legislators and tremendous support from the community,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt. “I am feeling optimistic that this is a project we can make happen.”
According to a statement from Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, the House passed the Investing in a New Vision for Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act, which includes funding for multiple projects in Eastern Massachusetts including the Peabody Riverwalk. The bill — which would provide nearly $19.6 million in funding for projects in the 6th Congressional District — still needs to pass through the Senate.
The Riverwalk would be an asphalt path and boardwalk which would run along the North River and from Main and Walnut Streets to Wallis and Howley streets, and the project has been in the works for years, according to Bettencourt.
According to Curt Bellavance, the city’s community development director, if the INVEST Act makes it through the Senate, the $6.6 million secured for the project “would be a real shot in the arm for the city.”
“If funding was in place, it would be limitless. We will be ready to go,” Bellavance said, explaining that over the past few years his office has worked to secure land, plan and acquire permits, and the money would cover most of the cost of construction.
State Rep. Tom Walsh, R-Peabody, said he believes the “tenacity of the Community Development Department” is one of the main reasons this project was able to be included in the INVEST bill.
“It is shovel ready and the plans have been made over the course of many years,” Walsh said. "It's really through the hard work of community development that the project is ready to receive funding. Obviously with all the projects that were submitted at the congressional level, for this project to be selected speaks volumes to the significance of the project, the importance of the project and the fact that it is ready to roll.”
Bellavance said he believes the project is a great candidate to receive federal funding because it "checks all the boxes for a great project."
"We are getting close to creating final plans," he said, explaining that plans are about 75% complete. "We're cleaning up a blighted area where this is to help with flood management, and we looked at climate change and the future of the area. It is a good all around project."
Moulton requested funding for the Riverwalk and other projects through the House committee on Transportation and Infrastructure back in May, according to a statement from Moulton’s office. He is a member of the committee.
The four projects for which Moulton secured funding include: Double-Tracking on Haverhill Line in Massachusetts, Lynn Complete Streets Project, Lynn Commuter Rail Station Rehabilitation and Peabody Canal Riverwalk Construction.
“Passing the INVEST Act through the House is a huge step forward towards funding some of my major priorities for Massachusetts,” said Moulton in a statement. “These projects will give people more choices for how they get around, which means more freedom from traffic congestion. It was disappointing to see most Republicans vote against a transformational infrastructure bill, and it remains a fight to get this through the Senate, but we are one big step closer to funding important projects for the great people I represent.”
