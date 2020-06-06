SALEM — Hundreds gathered in front of the police station Friday night to peacefully protest an offensive tweet put out by the department earlier in the week.
The protest, while one of several popping up throughout the region, was in part a response to an official tweet put out by the police department critical of Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. The department has since said Salem police Capt. Kate Stephens was responsible for the tweet and summarily put her on paid administrative leave pending an investigation and Civil Service involvement.
After the announcement on Monday about Stephens' role in the tweet, the protest formed to pressure the department to remove Stephens from duty completely.
"I am absolutely mortified that an officer of the law, of OUR police department, thinks that eating at a restaurant should be as highly regarded as a black person's life," wrote Mercis Arias, who organized Friday's protest. "As if she can not see the magnitude of the situation at hand... This officer was put on PAID LEAVE when in reality they should have been dismissed from the police department and of having any power over us. I don’t know about you guys but I’m not okay with this."
Speaking Friday, Arias said she was shocked at the turnout, initially expecting it to be just her and some friends holding signs. But at the same time, "it definitely shows that we stand together."
"I do believe that people in a position of power, such as Capt. Kate Stephens, need to be held accountable for their actions — just as we would be held accountable, any regular civilian or anybody not in a position of power," Arias said.
A little more than halfway into the protest's expected hours of 4 to 8 p.m., a brief altercation played out between protesters and a single person that led a group of protesters to surround and start shouting at him. He left without incident moments later. Another incident unfold at about 8 p.m. between a marked Salem Taxi vehicle, in which the driver said something to the crowd, prompting several to run for the vehicle and one or two protesters to strike the car as it pulled away.
Those remained the only signs of conflict throughout the entire demonstration, as of 8 p.m.
The protest took place after a few days of internal conversation between city councilors and public officials about whether protests should be allowed under the threat of COVID-19. Arias rejected the argument that protests can wait.
"I feel as though, if you take the proper precautions when you're protesting, there shouldn't be any need to stop the protest," Arias said. "You can't stop the pain."
Salem resident h Annamaria Veneziano, holding a "WITCHES AGAINST RACISM" sign, said the protest is "just a question of being treated equal and fair."
"You've gotta stand up for each other," Veneziano said. "Even though it's hard to talk about (racism), it can't be. You have to talk about it."
Stephens didn't respond to a request for comment. She remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the tweet and soon-to-be-scheduled Civil Service hearing, according to Salem police Chief Mary Butler.
"She was immediately relieved of duty and police powers, and now Civil Service regulations dictate the process — as all are entitled to due process," Butler said. "We anticipate that we will be scheduling a hearing within the next few days."
