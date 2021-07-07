DANVERS — The Select Board and other town officials will have the opportunity this week to put questions to the company planning to build a natural gas-powered “peaker” power plant just over the border from Danvers in Peabody.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Town Hall. The meeting will be open to the public, but it will not include time for public comment.
“This is for the Select Board and some Danvers department heads to understand what this is and ask questions about it,” said Gardner Trask, who chairs the Select Board, in a previous interview.
The plant, which would be owned and operated by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, has been in the works since 2015. It has been approved to be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River Substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park and just across the Waters River from Danvers.
Over the past two months, MMWEC’s plans to build the plant — referred to as Project 2015A in official documents — have come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about how the fossil-fuel powered plant could impact the health of the surrounding community.
Trask previously said members of the public can email him questions at gtrask@danversma.gov. He said he will ask questions sent to him by the public that are “germane to the agenda of the meeting.”