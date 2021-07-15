SALEM — Bring your own beer and get some exercise at the same time as you zip around the Witch City on a 15-passenger pedal-powered pub on wheels? What's not to love?
Shift Drink Salem, a new pedal-based group tour business, will soon be operating around downtown Salem and the surrounding Derby, McIntire and Point neighborhoods. It was recently approved by the City Council for a single-season pilot that ends in November after extensive review from city officials, police and more.
The entire business operates around the idea of a "pedicab," a pedal-powered vehicle for hire. In this case, the pedicab is a 15-passenger pub with a backup, all-electric motor that can take over at any time. The pedicab seats 12 pedal-powering passengers and three more on the back, with pedalers facing each other in two groups of six seated along the length of the vehicle.
Pedal pubs, as they're often known, "were invented in Europe in the late 1990s and have just spread throughout the country. I think they're in 33 states across the United States," said Paige Besse, a Salem resident and owner of the business. "We're not a tour. We're not a bar crawl, as most of them operate. This is sightseeing — once the wheels are in motion, they stay in motion."
The business is named and designed after the concept of a "shift drink," a standard in the restaurant industry where employees coming off grueling shifts wind down with a free drink to end the night.
"If you've ever worked in a kitchen, the shift drink is a really big deal," said John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective and a past executive chef. "That's the spirit of it — the spirit of a shift drink is something that could translate to a communal experience."
That communal experience effectively drives the business, according to Besse. Each ticketed ride has two staff — a captain who controls the vehicle's speed and direction, and a "can opener" who acts as host and stands between the two rows of pedalers. Rides last for 90 minutes, and each rider is allowed to bring three alcoholic beverages on board, which are then given to the "can opener" to serve with ice throughout the ride.
Each "can opener" will also be a fully licensed Salem tour guide who can share facts along the ride if patrons want facts. Others, however, may want music to enjoy with their Far From The Tree-flavored cruise around downtown Salem. The can opener manages that as well, according to Besse.
"It's going to be your music, your beverages, and you just ride around the city and have a good time," she said.
The business model, which requires some effort and coordination from its riders, does insulate itself from heavy drinkers, Besse explained. "It does us no favors for people to be hammered and drinking that much."
"We're powered by people pedaling, so you need to be coherent enough to make this move," she said.
The ride also has a system of rules tied to the ticket, with a built-in fee added for those who break them: don't get off the pedicab, don't litter, and don't cause a scene for surrounding traffic.
"We want this to be not only fun for those who ride, but successful for the city of Salem," Besse said. "We don't want to cause them any problems. We're trying to do this in a way that works best for everybody."
For that, the business got intense review from the City Council, including multiple nights in front of the council's ordinance committee where everything from the business model to its route was scrutinized.
"During the first meeting, it was clear that she needed to work on the route and make sure it wasn't going to lead to lots of complaints," said Ward 3 Councilor Patti Morsillo, who ran the approval process. "That's why they cut out going to the Willows and going to Winter Island — just navigating those streets...there's a lot of traffic there."
The existing route was drawn with the blessing of city police, though it's built to be changed by police if traffic issues pop up along the route or other issues present themselves in the future, according to Besse.
The ride starts on Central Street downtown and takes various turns to move from Derby to Washington streets, then onto Essex and Chestnut streets in the McIntire Historic District. It then makes its way across downtown to Hawthorne Boulevard and runs down Congress Street before making a loop along Ward and Peabody streets in The Point. It then returns to Derby Street, loops around Bentley Academy Innovation School and rides the northern end of Salem Common back toward Hawthorne Boulevard. The ride wraps up on Charter Street before stopping at its start point on Central Street.
It took eight months to get from the first pitch to city approvals, according to Besse.
"We started off by just making sure the ward councilors we'd be riding through" — Bob McCarthy in Ward 1 and Christine Madore in Ward 2 — "and the mayor were comfortable with it. And when we got to that point, it was talking to the traffic division with Salem police, and what do they have concerns about," Besse said. "The state of Massachusetts actually gave me a 'yes' within two days. I thought it was going to be a knock-down battle, but the state was like, 'We're leaving this up to the city.'"
The business still needs a set of approvals for tour guide — ahem, "can opener" — licenses, which Besse said will go before the next City Council meeting July 15. Beyond that, it remains unclear how the city will receive the vehicle once it hits the streets, but Andrews said the idea serves Salem's charm well.
"I say to people all the time, this is a great city to try something unique, and this just lends itself to Salem greatly," Andrews said. "I put this in the same category as, well... Goodnight Fatty was a crazy idea, but look at what happened."
For more information and to book a ride, visit shiftdrinksalem.com.
