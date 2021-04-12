PEABODY — Police said one person was injured after reportedly being hit by a car Sunday night near 47 Forest St.
Peabody police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said the victim was transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with “significant injuries.” Police on Monday did not have an update on the victim's condition.
“He was conscious and alert with police upon their arrival,” Bonaiuto said.
Bonaiuto said police officers responded to a call reporting the incident around 7:39 p.m. on Sunday. He said Peabody and state police are working together to investigate the cause of the crash.
"There were witnesses spoken to, and it is under investigation. It is ongoing," he said.
Bonaiuto said he wasn’t able to say whether or not charges will be brought against the driver, whom he described as a 41-year-old Peabody resident.