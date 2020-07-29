SALEM — A staff member at Peabody Essex Museum recently tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the museum to warn all staff and recent visitors about possible exposure.
All staff, including about 20 who worked at the same time as the employee, and between 400 to 500 visitors who were in the building during the same time frame have been notified, according to Bob Monk, PEM's chief of security, facilities, operations and planning.
Monk said the employee did not work directly with visitors. He could not disclose further information on the person's role at Peabody Essex for medical and privacy reasons.
"That person had what they determined to be some symptoms that were concerning. They arranged to have a test, and the test turned out to be positive," Monk said. "That person, however, doesn't have symptoms. So whatever it was that caused them to seek the test, as of now, they don't have them."
The museum learned about the employee's diagnosis around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, at which point they notified all available staff. A company sanitized the entire museum Saturday night. All remaining staff was notified on Sunday, as the museum began reaching out to guests, Monk said.
The moment represents a growing reality for many organizations across the country that navigate a delicate balance between reopening and avoiding infection. Peabody Essex opened on July 18 after being closed since March due to the pandemic.
Monk said this is the first time a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
"There certainly have been staff members who have had family that have been impacted, but we haven't had any staff members up to this point," he said.
Monk said the museum's new admission process under COVID-19 helped them know which visitors to contact.
"We're doing online ticket sales now and getting folks' information as they enter the museum," he said, "so we were able to reach out to everybody — both directly and through our website."
Security footage also helped staff pinpoint specific people who may have been exposed to the person, according to Monk.
"We're able to track people and see who was in contact with who," Monk said. "That helps a lot."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||