SALEM — Peabody Essex Museum announced layoffs for 15% of its staff Wednesday, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its still uncertain effect on tourism.
Museum leaders announced that 38 of the museum's 260-person workforce were affected by the staff reductions.
"We have been able to keep our staffing level whole, without furloughs or layoffs, over the last four months during the museum’s closure, but at this juncture, this is no longer sustainable,” said Brian Kennedy, the museum's CEO and director.
“PEM staff have shown themselves to be passionate, skilled, and inspired beyond measure. They have helped the oldest continuously operating museum in the country blaze a trail and positively impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of people each year," Kennedy said. "We are indebted to their service and hope for the hastened conclusion of the COVID-19 crisis, which is deeply impacting so many lives and so many treasured cultural organizations."
Since the museum closed on March 12, PEM has undertaken what it said were decisive steps to shore up its finances, pivot to a digital platform, and provide uplift and support to the community. All staff salaries have been paid up to the recent reduction using endowment revenue and cash on hand. The museum also used a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan to sustain those staffing levels for eight weeks more than would've been possible otherwise.
But with the tourism industry so hard hit, the museum is also cutting its operating budget next year from $36 million to $30 million due to a projected $6 million loss in revenue. Even beyond the layoffs, all staff making more than $110,000 a year have taken pay reductions ranging from 10 to 25%.
Construction and landscaping projects have also been put on hold in an effort to keep staff paid. Several exhibitions have been delayed, including this summer's "Made it: The Women Who Revolutionized Fashion" exhibition, which is now set to launch in November. Four other efforts currently scheduled or underway have been completely canceled, according to Kennedy.
The museum currently projects to have no more than 25% of its staff return to their offices later next week, with the public possibly being allowed in after mid-July, according to Kennedy.
Still, the museum that existed pre-pandemic has changed. The COVID-inspired #PEMfromHome campaign, for example, created an all-digital platform to help parents, who suddenly found themselves in teachers' roles for their children's education in mid-March.
All of those efforts, Kennedy said, "significantly boosted our digital presence, and I can only imagine that's going to continue and increase in coming years."
The same can be said for locally-inspired exhibits. Businesses are gradually retooling to serve tourists in their own backyards, and PEM is no exception. In fact, it was one step ahead in that area, according to Kennedy.
"As it happens, PEM was already revisiting its programs and exhibitions scheduled, because we needed to re-balance the efforts between what we do nationally and internationally, and what we do locally and regionally," he said. "Before COVID-19, we were already working to do now what I think all museums are doing, which is to focus on the local and regional audiences."
