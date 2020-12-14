SALEM — One of the city's biggest nonprofits has teamed up with one of its most critical, and much smaller organizations.
Peabody Essex Museum and the Salem Pantry recently announced a challenge pledge through Feeding Community, "a joint initiative designed to raise awareness of food insecurity, secure essential funding, and recruit volunteers to support The Salem Pantry's life-sustaining operations."
That challenge, worth $20,000 once both organizations land 200 donations, was on the verge of being unlocked just a week after the challenge began on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to Robyn Burns, executive director of the Pantry.
Hitting the goal is critical as the pantry approaches the end of a year that saw it increase output six-fold to keep up with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"PEM partnering with us gives the small scrappy organization a large institution that has a history in the community" as a partner, Burns said. "We're out in the community and see people every day, whereas that has been a tricky thing for the museum — they're limited in the ability to have people come to them."
Along with the challenge pledge, the organizations are working on volunteer efforts, take-home art kits and more, according to Burns. That includes the museum working as a drop-off point for non-perishable food items.
"We're hoping to use December as the month to start galvanizing the ideas," Burns said.
There's perhaps no better partner in that kind of effort than a world-renowned museum in the pantry's backyard.
"Feeding Community seeks to keep our community nourished and vibrant,” said Amanda Clark MacMullan, PEM’s chief philanthropy officer. “This is a win-win partnership that helps strengthen our community by feeding the body and feeding the soul. Through creative collaboration with The Salem Pantry, we hope to help our neighbors find the nourishment and resources they need for themselves and their families.”
Though the challenge pledge is close to wrapping up, and even though food donations are always encouraged, Burns said the need for financial donations remains the strongest opportunity for the pantry to do good.
"This is something I've seen Corey (Jackson, executive director of Citizens Inn in Peabody) say a lot," Burns said. "Financial donations are always the best, because what we can do is take that money and, instead of 100 (jars of) peanut butter, we can turn it into a full pallet of something."
How to help
Want to join the effort? There are five ways to help:
1: Donate to The Salem Pantry at thesalempantry.org/donate
2: Donate to PEM's Annual Fund at my.pem.org/donate/i/pemannualfund
3: Sign up to volunteer at the Pantry at thesalempantry.org/volunteer
4: Donate non-perishable food items at PEM; and
5: Amplify the project on social media through the hashtag #FeedingCommunity