WENHAM — Two Academy at Penguin Hall students are among the winners of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts' "Democracy Challenge" student video contest.
Freshman Caitlin Duffy won first place for her entry, titled “Democracy Will Persist.” The 30-second video consists of images depicting the nation's divide while Duffy urges for unity in the form of a poem.
“A lot of us watched our leaders fail in 2020,” Duffy, of Marblehead, said. “When the leaders fail, it’s the citizens who are the ones to take their stand. Most of the time it feels as though the people in power are holding our democracy up, but it’s actually the people. We fail ourselves if we don’t stand up for our rights.”
Sophomore Julie Valanzola's entry, titled "Stand Up," earned her third place. The 30-second video includes animation hand-drawn by Valanzola and her voice urging the call to stand up for unity.
“There has been and is so much division in our country. When we stop and think about everything that has happened, we need to focus on what unites us,” Valanzola said. “Social media has definitely had a hand in making us even more divided. It’s important to take time to not get so wrapped up in the chaos of social media and find a safe place to distance yourself from the noise. Focus on what you think.”
The students heard about the contest through their American history and civics classes at Academy at Penguin Hall, an all-girls college prep school.
Each year, the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts sponsors a student video contest. Massachusetts high school students were invited to create 30-second videos demonstrating what they learned about democracy in 2020. The winning videos were selected from 125 entries from across the state. A panel of judges scored each video on criteria including clarity of message, memorability, presentation, and creativity. Duffy received the $500 prize for first place, while Valanzola received a $100 prize.
"The enthusiasm and creativity for this year's video contest gives me great hope that as LWVMA moves into its next hundred years, we have a new generation focusing on the importance of our democracy, civic engagement and education," said LWVMA Co-President Elizabeth Foster-Nolan.
Academy of Penguin Hall President Molly Martins congratulated both students on their achievements.
“We know great things are in store for them as they continue to use their voices as positive forces for change,” Martins said.