Peter Gibney was an 'all around good guy'

DANVERS — Selectman and farmer Bill Clark said he and farmer Lee H. "Peter" Gibney, the founder of Gibney Gardens, used to be "frenemies" in the rivalry of farmers in Danvers, where there are only about five or six left.
They knew each other for more than 50 years, since they were in their 20s, he said.
His favorite picture of Gibney, which can be found on Clark Farm's website and which Clark has been displaying in his booth at recent farmers markets, is one of Gibney, farmer Tom Price of Ingaldsby Farm in West Boxford, and Clark, leaning over the hood of a pickup truck "shooting the breeze" while waiting for the sweet corn to come out for their farm stands. Clark would be second in line in the morning at Ingaldsby Farm, and Gibney would be right after him, Clark said.
Gibney died July 3 at age 77 after a six-month struggle with cancer. The well-known garden center on South Liberty Street, along the Waters River and the border with Peabody, was closed until further notice due to Gibney's death, according to a July 8 post on Facebook.
"Yesterday we celebrated Peter's life and love of farming and family," a post said. "He (spent) many hours working on his tractor ... When he wasn’t working he loved hanging out at the stand and talking to everyone," read the post on July 10 with a picture of his grandchildren on his tractor.
Clark said whenever he needed help, Gibney would be there to lend a hand.
"We have to stick together," Clark said.
When Clark nearly rolled his tractor after going down a slope, it was Gibney who came to the rescue to help him right it.
"We were always supportive of each other in that respect," he said.
Gibney and Clark were deeply involved in farming and agriculture over the years. Gibney, according to his obituary, served on the Danvers Agriculture Commission, the Essex County Farm Bureau and the board of directors of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation. He also served as president of the Essex County Farm Bureau, and also as president for two years of the Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that oversees the Topsfield Fair.
Clark, a retired Danvers High teacher, farms his ancient family acreage on Hobart Street. But Gibney not only had his greenhouses but rented land to farm in Wenham, Topsfield and Peabody, farming as much as some of the larger farms on the North Shore, Clark said.
"He was a longtime board member and a longtime friend," said Topsfield Fair General Manager James O'Brien, who knew Gibney from doing business with him when he formerly managed Brooksby Farm in Peabody. They also traveled extensively on fair business, O'Brien said.
"He was a great individual, always willing to help out," said O'Brien, adding that Gibney was also a great farmer, farming 300 acres all over Essex County on leased property.
"He was just an all around good guy," O'Brien said.