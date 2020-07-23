SALEM — On Wednesday afternoon, heavy equipment from Northern Construction could be seen from the parking lot of 120 Canal St., grading what will become part of a new bike and walking path dedicated to the late Mayor Anthony V. Salvo.
"How often do you have the opportunity to build an off-road bike path in a developed city like Salem?" said David Knowlton, Salem's public services director and city engineer. He said the path, when done, will connect downtown Salem to downtown Marblehead.
When finished, the path will be paved, have decorative lights, a seating area behind DiLisio's Bros. Landscape and Masonry Supply at 8 Broadway and a water feature at Rosie's Pond.
In September 2018, the first half-mile stretch of the multi-use path was dedicated for Salvo, who served as mayor from 1984 to 1989.
Salvo died in May 2017. The first phase of the path was constructed as part of a $12 million overhaul of Canal Street.
This finished section parallels Canal Street, and it runs from Mill Street, from the vicinity of Riley Plaza and Domino's Pizza, to just north of Hawthorne Animal Health Care and the Dogville dog day care center, at the bend in Canal Street.
With the second phase of the project yet to be completed, bikes were routed onto Canal Street, which was striped with a bike lane.
This second phase, about 3,500 feet, is being built behind businesses that line Canal Street and Broadway.
The $3.2 million project is being funded through the State Transportation Improvement Program, with the city paying for 25% of the cost of design and permitting. The design documents were then handed off to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which put the project out to bid.
The second phase of the path ends at Gardner Mattress Corp., at 254 Canal St. Across Canal Street, there's a finished path that continues behind Salem State's Central Campus, which connects up with the Marblehead rail trail across Lafayette Street (Route 114).
The project was complicated due to a number of cross easements required as the path runs behind businesses on Canal Street and Broadway. These easements required action by the City Council in 2018.
Knowlton said a contract for the second phase had the work starting last summer, however, there were complications when it came to working with various entities, such as Keolis Commuter Service, which operates the commuter rail system, and the MBTA, to eliminate a rail spur, and move signals, switching gear, conduit and communication cables along the railroad right of way.
Knowlton said that equipment has since been moved and work is ongoing by the north section behind the animal hospital, and by Gardner Mattress.
"They are moving right along," he said, adding that the contractor, which is based in Palmer, has until the summer of 2022 to complete the project, but the city is hoping much of it will be done by the end of next construction season in 2021, save for some plantings and other amenities.
The city was also able to make a connection from the path to Canal Street, from Broadway and Ocean streets.
