Philanthropist Bob Lappin dead at age 98

SWAMPSCOTT — Philanthropist and businessman Robert Israel "Bob" Lappin, whose Lappin Foundation's Youth to Israel Adventure sent generations of Jewish teens to Israel, died Friday morning at age 98.
Deborah Coltin, the Lappin Foundation's executive director, announced his passing in an email.
"It is with great sadness I announce the passing of Robert Israel Lappin," Coltin said in the email. "Successful businessman, philanthropist, and visionary, Bob Lappin was well-known and highly regarded locally and internationally for Lappin Foundation’s innovative Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I), which he created 50 years ago and has funded ever since."
Lappin's philanthropy was focused on serving young Jewish people and enhancing their Jewish identity on the North Shore.
"He believed it wasn’t enough to teach about the beauty of Judaism; people needed the knowledge, tools and the authentic experience of all that Judaism offers," Coltin said.
He also oversaw one of the largest business parks in Massachusetts, Shetland Park in Salem.
Lappin was a lifelong North Shore resident. He grew up in Salem and was a member of the Salem High Class of 1939. He was also a graduate of Dartmouth College in 1943.
He lived in Marblehead and Swampscott as an adult, and supported many other service organizations. Because of this, he was awarded honorary doctorates from Salem State University and Gordon College. He was also a past president of the Jewish Federation of the North Shore, among the leadership positions he has held in the community over the years.
Lappin served four years as a Naval officer on the USS Cecil, a relief communications ship that saw action in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa during World War II.
His business career spanned 70 years, starting in manufacturing before going into real estate, owning and managing Shetland Park, where he would go to work every day. He sold the business park last year.
"Bob truly embraced life and all that came his way, appreciating the good and dealing with the bad, including the (Bernie) Madoff fraud in 2008, which wiped out all of the assets of the Robert I. Lappin Supporting Foundation, totaling eight million dollars," Coltin wrote.
His wife of nearly 72 years, Mimi, died in March 2018. He leaves his children, Andy and Diane Lappin, Peter Lappin and Nancy Lappin, and grandchildren, Lauren, Danielle, Alex, Ben, Jackie and Matt. Burial will be private.
