Philanthropist issues $100K challenge to support the Arc

MARBLEHEAD — At a time of tremendous financial and operational stress on nonprofits, a Marblehead philanthropist has stepped up with a $100,000 emergency challenge grant to support Northeast Arc.
Steven Rosenthal, chairman of the Boston-based real estate investment firm West Shore LLC, has committed $100,000 to Northeast Arc, which serves 15,000 people in 190 Massachusetts cities and towns, if the organization can raise the same amount or more from donors by this coming April 30.
In the past, Rosenthal's generosity to the Danvers-based nonprofit includes a $1 million donation in 2017 to create the Changing Lives Fund, which through the "Arc Tank" challenge provides grants to those spurring innovation and "positive disruption" in the delivery of service to those with intellectual disabilities and autism.
“The emergency needs of Northeast Arc to support the most vulnerable people in our community during this crisis merit our strong and immediate support,” Rosenthal said in a statement. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with the ingenuity of the Northeast Arc under the leadership of Jo Ann Simons."
“Steve’s generosity and challenge to our valued donors couldn’t come at a more important time as we respond to the urgent needs of our employees who are providing the front line services needed by our clients during this emergency," said Simons, Northeast Arc's CEO and President, in the statement.
In an interview, when asked why he was stepping up to support Northeast Arc, Rosenthal said: "Because they're innovators. They are bold and they are serving the most vulnerable in a way that deserves support."
Rosenthal said it's important the services Northeast Arc provides go on uninterrupted. He decided to to issue the challenge to get more people involved and to highlight the work Northeast Arc does every day.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Arc's biggest fundraiser, "An Evening of Changing Lives," scheduled for early May, has been canceled. The agency expected to raise $700,000 during the event.
“We have to make up this revenue and more during this urgent need for our services,” Simons said.
Unexpected expenses related to COVID-19 include the $200,000 purchase of Personal Protective Equipment, which Northeast Arc secured early in the crisis and expects to receive in two weeks. The agency plans to share the masks, gowns, gloves and face shields with other human service agencies and Arcs.
Northeast Arc also provided 630 jugs of hand sanitizer purchased from Tobacco Road Distillers, and which was shared with more than two dozen health and human service agencies.
Northeast Arc has also created a respite center in one of its buildings for staff working with people infected by coronavirus to give them a place to stay to avoid exposing their families or loved ones to the virus.
To donate to the Changing Lives Challenge Fund, which Rosenthal will match the first $100,000 in donations, please go to: www.ChangingLivesChallenge.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.