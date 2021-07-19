HAMILTON — The Patton Homestead hosted its 6th annual Military Service Day on Saturday.
The event is a day-long exhibition of vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, speakers — both veterans and academics — and other veteran-related attractions, held on the grounds of the home of one of America’s most famous and celebrated military families — the Pattons. The day also recognizes the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post, established in 1919 to support veterans and their families in the Hamilton area.
The homestead was the Patton family home for more than 90 years. General George S. Patton, his son Gen. George Smith Patton IV, and his wife Joanne Holbrook Patton, all called this historic house and property home.