MARBLEHEAD — When the coronarivus pandemic hit in March and made large gatherings a risk, Temple Emanu-El officials closed the building on Atlantic Avenue.
Instead, starting on March 13, it switched to Facebook Live services from the sanctuary. Friday night services have become popular and tend to draw 80 to 100 worshipers.
"We were thrust into this very quickly and are doing it on the fly," said the temple's long-time rabbi, David Meyer.
Streaming online meant Meyer and Music Specialist Jon Nelson wound up performing 6 feet apart in a newly-renovated sanctuary to rows of empty pews. While it was meaningful to be able to continue to lead services in the sanctuary, Meyer said, what was missing were the faces of his congregation.
That's something 13-year-old Gabrielle "Gabbi" Chapper decided to rectify.
Gabbi, a seventh-grader at Beverly Middle School, and her mom Shelby, the temple's engagement and program coordinator, taped pictures of members of the congregation in the pews so Meyer and Nelson could see them as they performed. There are pictures of couples, entire families and individuals.
"I wish you could see the sanctuary from my point of view right now," said a smiling Meyer as he strummed his guitar alongside Nelson during 6 p.m. services on Friday, May 8. "Because our pews are getting quite filled with your pictures, and it looks beautiful.
"I'm going to enjoy looking at them throughout the service," he added. "I wish I could be looking at your faces in person, but it looks great."
"We knew how difficult it was for Rabbi and Jon Nelson ... to deliver the weekly Shabbat services without seeing their congregation, so we thought it would be nice to fill the sanctuary pews with photos of the temple members so the sanctuary would no longer be 'empty,'" Chapper said in an email. "When we did this, we had no idea how much it would mean to Rabbi Meyer. Evidently, he was overcome with emotion when he saw it for the first time."
Meyer said "it was wonderful," noting it wasn't easy conducting a service in an empty sanctuary. Having the pictures of faces is a trigger for him to try and lift up the hearts of his beloved congregants.
Since the pictures have gone up, more temple members have submitted them, which means the photo congregation continues to grow.
"We will be there again tomorrow putting additional photos in the sanctuary," Chapper said. "I have a feeling it is something that will grow weekly as word spreads."
