LYNNFIELD — As communities gather this week to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, Marblehead resident Virginia Buckingham has a unique perspective.
Buckingham was the director of Massport, the agency that runs Logan Airport, at the time.
Like a lot of people, Buckingham, then in her mid-30s, recalled the impossibly beautiful blue sky on that morning, as she headed down Route 1A toward Logan to catch a flight to Washington, D.C., for a busy day that included a meeting with the head of the FAA, then a trip back and a meeting with a focus group on a plan to change the lettering for the airport's terminals.
When the news of a plane hitting the World Trade center came on the radio, "I said it must be an accident, a lost pilot," Buckingham told attendees at a North Shore Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday.
Later on she learned that her name was being paged throughout Terminal B. Her cell phone rang. "Ginny, two planes are off the radar," she was told.
"Six words that changed the world. Six words that ruined thousands of families. Six words that changed me for 20 years. For forever."
Buckingham published a memoir of her experience, "On My Watch," last year. In the book, and in her remarks on Thursday, Buckingham described her struggle to come to terms with having been scapegoated for the attacks, her once-rising political star snuffed out.
While the rest of the nation, it seemed to her, "came together as never before, vowing to seek justice, vowing to hold on, and if needed, hold up, each other," "that is not my story," said Buckingham.
"Within 48 hours of the attacks, the first newspaper story ran suggesting I might be fired. The media frenzy grew, day by day, hour by hour, headline after headline, editorial after editorial, column after newspaper column. TV crews showing up at my front door, radio talk shows angrily calling for my firing. A published poll showed more than half the public thought I should resign or be fired."
"No matter if the other two planes had been hijacked from Dulles and Newark at almost the exactly the same time," Buckingham said. "No matter that two of the hijackers flew into Logan from the Portland airport. No matter that the security gates were not under Massport's control."
She tried to focus and keep her team focused, pushing for increased security, she recalled. But by October, it was clear that if she did not resign, she was going to be fired.
"I spent years building my career, years building a reputation in public service as hard work, trusted, talented," she said. "It was all gone."
She tried to focus on being a mother to Jack, then two, and then her daughter Maddie, born the following spring. The nightmares started, and then seeds of self-doubt that "had taken root in my soul."
"Maybe I could have changed what happened that day," she recalled. "I let it fester and grow."
She also wanted to return to work. "But I wasn't exactly a hot property around Boston. Eventually, then-Boston Herald editorial page editor Shelly Cohen decided to give her a shot at writing editorials.
Cohen, Buckingham recalled, had her back when journalists at the paper signed a petition opposing her hiring, crumpling and throwing it away.
"A mentor of mine called it a complete comeback," Buckingham said.
Then a lawyer from Massport called. "Ginny, you've been sued personally for wrongful death."
"A federal court being asked to hold me personally responsible for the death of a young father of two little boys shattered my heart and my soul."
But over time, she's come to understand that blame is a way to discharge pain and discomfort. "Perhaps it eased the palpable sense of anger and fear in Boston following the attacks."
"If terrorists targeted Logan because I was a political appointee, then get rid of me, and we're safer," she assumed was the thought process. "What blaming doesn't do is offer solutions. Scapegoating doesn't fix a damn thing. By blaming me, leaders were able to avoid the deeply complicated issues we faced in aviation and local and national security after 9/11. Blaming is the polar opposite of leadership, and it still happens every single day in our politics and in our broader society."
The luncheon was the formal kickoff of a new Chamber initiative called "Thrive," which will be led by Institution for Savings senior vice president and former Newburyport Mayor Mary Anne Clancy.
"Since COVID began more than 3 million women have left the workforce," said Clancy. "And we know why, right?" She spoke of mothers suddenly having to stay home with children, and industries that have been traditionally dominated by women forced to close. "And the result of that is that we have less women in the workforce, and less support for women in the workforce. And that is why this was the perfect time to talk about this initiative."
