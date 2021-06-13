HAMILTON — As the confetti fell Sunday, members of Pingree School’s class of 2021 couldn’t help but smile.
The private school in Hamilton graduated 94 seniors on Sunday. Among the speakers were graduating students Stephen Massillon, William Stevens, Shannon Conte, and Genesis Galdamez.
Commencement is the culminating event of Pingree’s Senior Week, which included a celebratory event at Willowdale Estate, an all-school end-of-year awards ceremony, and the school’s traditional senior tribute event, in which each senior is honored with a tribute written by a trusted faculty member.