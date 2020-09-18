A team from North Shore Medical Center has raised more than $5,500 for the North Shore Cancer Center Walk by planting pinwheel "gardens" on front lawns throughout the North Shore.
The flower-shaped pinwheels have been planted at about 180 houses since June, according to Karen Murray of Beverly, a member of the Team NSMC group who is heading the pinwheel fundraiser.
"I never anticipated the volume of requests we received to 'share the love' around the North Shore and beyond during the COVID pandemic," Murray said. "It's truly heartwarming."
The fundraiser asks people to support the North Shore Cancer Walk by surprising their friends with the pinwheels, which are "planted" by Team NSMC. People can pay $20 for 30 pinwheels, $30 for 60 pinwheels, or $75 for 150 pinwheels.
Proceeds benefit the 30th annual North Shore Cancer Walk, which is being held virtually this year.
The pinwheel plantings will continue through the end of September. For more information go to nsmcgiving.partners.org.
||||