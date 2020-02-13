PJ day at the Peabody Institute

PEABODY — The staff of the Peabody Institute Library in Peabody dressed in their finest pajamas on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to highlight the library's participation in the 13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families' Wonderfund Cradles to Crayons.
The pajama drive runs through March 15, and during this time the library will be collecting new pairs for babies, children and teens. The drive aims to collect 13,000 pairs statewide. Many of the pajamas donated will go to local DCF offices in the area in which they were collected, benefiting local kids and teens. At any given time, DCF estimates it's working with 45,000 babies, children and teens.
“It’s hard to imagine that so many kids and teens don’t know the comforting feeling of putting on PJs before settling down to sleep. We’re happy to be part of an effort to change that,” interim library Director Cate Merlin said. Those donating new PJs to the drive will get a poster of Bruins player Charlie McAvoy, donated by the Bruins and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.