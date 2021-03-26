Plan at Vittori-Rocci Post gets initial approval

BEVERLY — A plan to convert the Vittori-Rocci Post into a rug business received approval from a city board Wednesday night, despite the objection of the property owner next door.
Landry & Arcari plans to buy the Vittori-Rocci Post building on Brimbal Avenue and build a three-story addition to house its business, which is now based in Salem. The Vittori-Rocci Post, an Italian American War Veterans social club, has the option to remain in the bottom floor of the building for up to five years while it finds a new home.
The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the project by a 5-0 vote. Ward 5 City Councilor Katheen Feldman told the board that all of the neighbors she has spoken with about the plan are in favor of it.
"I really think a North Shore-based family business is kind of a win-win for the community and the property," Feldman said. "I haven't heard any constituents that live in the neighborhood that are opposed to this."
One person who is opposed is Ernest Santin, who owns the office building next door at 133 Brimbal Ave. Santin said the proposed addition is too big and would exacerbate existing parking and traffic problems. The location is across the street from the Whole Foods plaza.
"The parking and traffic is a nightmare," Santin said. "Only one car fits in that left lane (turning into the Vittori-Rocci Post). A tractor-trailer would not fit. It's a dangerous situation in both directions."
But Miranda Siemasko, an attorney representing Landry & Arcari, said Santin is not really concerned about parking and traffic. Siemasko said Santin tried to buy the Vittori-Rocci Post property to develop the site himself, but the two sides couldn't agree on a price.
"The points in the letter (sent by Santin's attorney to the zoning board) are a diversionary tactic to scare off the Arcaris, decrease the value of the property and force the Rocci Post back to the table to meet his price," Siemasko said.
Santin said he took offense to the accusations. He said the project that he had proposed was smaller than the one planned by the Arcaris.
"I've never met Mrs. Siemasko but I thought she was describing Donald Trump when she was describing me," he said. "I've been in Beverly for many years and have a spotless reputation."
Santin said he used to let the Vittori-Rocci Post use his parking lot for big events, but he has since put up barriers between his lot and theirs.
"Club members and patrons have crossed our property in a dangerous manner," he said.
Siemasko said the Landry & Arcari business would not generate a lot of traffic. She said the carpet business requires a large amount of floor space but generates a comparatively small number of customers daily.
Siemasko cautioned zoning board members to ignore an unsigned flyer that she said has been circulating "erroneous information" among neighbors. The flyer alleges that the Arcaris plan to get their project approved and then "flip it" to a big box retailer like Bed Bath & Beyond.
"I can assure the board that the Arcaris' interest in this site is very real," Siemasko said. "There is absolutely no intent to do that."
Siemasko said the project would be done in phases, with the addition not being built until the Vittori-Rocci Post has moved out. The new building would enable Landry & Arcari to bring all of its operations, including a retail showroom, fabrication and manufacturing work, storage and office space, under one roof, she said. The business currently uses two buildings in Salem.
Brimbal Hills Drive resident Cathy Burack said she was outspoken in her opposition to the Whole Foods plaza a few years ago and is concerned about increased traffic in the area, including from new businesses on Dunham Road. But she said she supports the Landry & Arcari proposal.
"The neighbors appreciate the Arcaris' responsiveness to neighborhood concerns," Burack said. "They actually see themselves as part of the neighborhood. I think this is a good business."
Burack also said renovations to the current building will be an improvement.
"The Rocci Post isn't exactly a candidate for Architectural Digest," she said.
The zoning board approval was for a special permit to allow an addition to an existing nonconforming building. The project must also be approved by the Beverly Planning Board to allow retail use in a restricted industrial, research and office district, and to have fewer parking spaces than zoning rules require.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||