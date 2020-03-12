DANVERS – A pilot walked away unharmed after his plane crashed into trees in the backyard of a home next to Beverly Municipal Airport on Thursday.
The plane, a Piper Archer, ended up nose down in the trees just a few feet from 85 Burley St., a house in a residential neighborhood near Danvers High School that lies at the end of an airport runway.
"I'm glad it didn't hit the house," said Brittany Angers, who lives at 85 Burley with her mother and said no one was home at the time of the crash. "And I'm glad the pilot walked out. God forbid if that was a fatality I would've felt awful."
Beverly Airport Manager Gloria Bouillon said the plane went off the end of the runway, which is at a higher grade level than the house and the trees. She said the accident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Bouillon identified the pilot as Justin Foley of Lynnfield, but did not know his age. She said Foley is a student pilot at the Beverly Flight Center, which is based at Beverly Airport.
Bouillon said the pilot was "very lucky" to walk away unharmed considering that the plane landed nose down in the trees.
The crash was the second in three weeks at Beverly Airport involving a student pilot from the Beverly Flight Center. On Feb. 21, a plane lost a wheel and went off the runway. The pilot was unhurt. That accident is also under investigation.
Bouillon said the airport has almost 70,000 operations per year and that "safety is our top priority."
The crash on Thursday took place just before 5 p.m. Sam Rapp, who lives next door at 83 Burley St., said he was in his house when he heard what sounded like a loud truck passing by. Rapp said he went outside but didn't notice the plane in his neighbor's backyard until he saw a group of kids gathering.
"I went back inside and told Marie (his wife), 'There's a plane in the backyard,'" Rapp said.
Nicholas Aggelikas, 13, who lives down the street, said he saw a small fire around the plane but said it quickly extinguished on its own.
"It was just a really scary moment," he said.
Agners, who lives at 85 Burley with her mother, said Beverly Airport recently cut down two or three trees in her backyard. She and her mother were upset at airport officials because she said they never fixed the deep ruts that were left in their front yard by heavy equipment.
A sign on a fence to their backyard reads, "Thank You Beverly Airport." On Thursday, the downed plane was just a few hundred feet behind the sign.
Rapp, the neighbor, said the last plane crash in the neighborhood took place in 1988, when a plane went down in his backyard.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
