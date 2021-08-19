SALEM — Planners are reconsidering the future of Bridge Street Neck after an earlier effort fell through the cracks close to a decade ago.
City officials and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council launched a two-part community forum Wednesday night to update residents on efforts to rezone Bridge Street Neck (Route 1A), a stretch of the major arterial corridor that runs from downtown to the Veteran's Memorial Bridge at the Beverly city line.
The last effort to rezone Bridge Street Neck started in 2009 but ultimately didn't move forward alongside road construction in 2012 that what was characterized in news coverage at the time as the "Little Dig." It remains unclear why the changes in 2012 weren't ultimately adopted.
"This has been a long time coming," said Christine Madore, the neighborhood's ward councilor on the City Council. "This project started I believe two or three councilors ago, 10 years ago, and we've already heard a lot of feedback thus far."
But "because of so many changes along the corridor and the real estate market, we decided a new vision for the neighborhood is warranted," Madore said.
The efforts have created a "zoning overlay district," a framework of rules with a particular theme in mind that would be added as a zoning option for property along Bridge Street Neck. Overlays exist alongside present zoning, so it ultimately doesn't replace anything.
But part of the issue with Bridge Street Neck is its variety of uses. It includes four zoning formats — residential two-family, business neighborhood, business highway, and wholesale and automotive — and has everything from a small tech business and late-night roast beef drive-thru on one end to a well-known bake shop and multi-unit housing projects on the other. There are also dine-in restaurants, car sales and a 3.6-acre motel property dwarfing everything around it.
"Over half of the parcels are non-conforming," said Chris Kuschel, a principal planner with the Planning Council. "Coffee Time is a business people really love in the neighborhood, and it's actually a non-conforming use. It's actually zoned as a residential use."
The overlay at that point takes uses scattered throughout four zones along the Neck and makes them available along the entire corridor. But it doesn't allow for everything along Bridge Street Neck today — drive-thrus aren't allowed in a bid to reduce vehicle traffic.
"We felt that was one feature) that isn't in character to the neighborhood," Madore said.
Feedback brought in via prior meetings on the topic led planners to build the overlay around the idea of three-story buildings, something that won't really be as easy to build as one might think. The overlay proposal's framework ends at 16 units per acre — also a factor that may not actually be as threatening as it sounds, since many parcels are at about 5,000 square feet and, with a two-story building and two units, would already hit 16 units per acre before even considering a third unit.
"These are all small buildings, only a couple units," Kuschel said, as the meeting reviewed a two-unit building at 30 Dunlap Street, which has 16.94 units per acre. "This is already hitting the max that's allowed in here."
The meeting was attended by a couple dozen residents, with only two or three offering clarifying questions and limited feedback, including support for setting density at 16 units per acre.
Gretchen Buckley, one attendee speaking at the forum, cautioned planners against creating an overlay that's too restrictive.
"We don't want to design something that's totally locking out businesses and developers completely, or our community will fall apart, and people will move out," Buckley said. "I know that sounds all doom and gloom, but we need to build a plan that'll entice the right people who want to develop the way we want to develop as well."
A second forum, where the same presentation will be given, will be held next Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. For more information, past presentations and feedback opportunities, visit publicinput.com/BridgeStreetNeck.
