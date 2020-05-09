SALEM — The Planning Board has given unanimous support to a project redeveloping the Ferris Salvage site on Franklin Street, bringing the city one step closer to resolving a decades-old land dispute.
A five-building, 42-unit housing project approved by the board in 2018 has been amended to reflect a new four-building plan with 37 housing units. Part of the new plan shows a 25,857-square-foot sliver of disputed land on the edge of neighboring Furlong Park being divided into two pieces, with the front 40 percent being kept by the city and the back 60 percent being taken over by the developer and kept as open green space.
The Planning Board approved the changes unanimously at a meeting Thursday night.
Long before the junkyard opened, the property was a marshy area with a pier. The city obtained a license to fill the land in the 1920s, and later built Furlong Park nearby. At some point after that, Ferris Salvage opened up next door.
In the 1950s, Ferris built a fence on what is now the disputed land to keep people from trespassing onto the property from the baseball diamond at the park. The legality of that fence was later challenged by the city in the 1980s, but the issue was never ultimately resolved.
Today, Ferris — while trying to sell the entire property to the developer of the project — is claiming "adverse possession" of the 25,857-square-foot portion of the site. Adverse possession essentially means that Ferris is claiming legal ownership, even though he doesn't have title to the land, because he has been using that property for decades.
Outside of the now-resolved Planning Board process, the City Council has been meeting in closed-door executive sessions over the past couple years to discuss and get updates on the land dispute.
"What we did was hire an appraiser to appraise the land in dispute, and I asked him to give me two prices — one for the land that has frontage, which is parkland, and the rear portion," said city solicitor Beth Rennard. "One of the things I'm going to suggest to the council is that we surplus whatever legal interest we have in that (rear-portion), Lot B — that we surplus that and dispose of that for the appraised value so that the land will no longer be in dispute."
The city would maintain control of the Franklin Street-facing "Lot A," with an early discussion playing out to turn it into parking for Furlong Park, according to Rennard.
The city will soon hold a meeting between the City Council and the Park and Recreation Commission to discuss the issue. That meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 but was indefinitely postponed in the earliest days of the city's response to COVID-19.
