BEVERLY — The Planning Board has recommended a zoning change that could allow Cell Signaling Technology to expand with a taller building than is allowed by law.
The company has requested the zoning change so it can build a three-story building on its property on Trask Lane, alongside Route 128. Current rules would limit the building to two stories.
The Planning Board voted 8-1 to recommend the zoning change to the City Council, which has the final say on zoning changes. Board member Brendan Sweeney said he supported the change because it means any expansion plans by Cell Signaling Technology would be subject to review by the Planning Board, whereas under current zoning the company could build a two-story building without the city’s approval or review.
In exchange for the right to build a taller building, Cell Signaling has agreed to place the building farther away from the adjacent neighborhood.
“Based on some of the comments we’ve heard from the public, generally speaking that seems to be the big concern of abutters, having that barrier,” Sweeney said.
Cell Signaling Technology officials approached Mayor Mike Cahill earlier this year about their hope to expand. The life sciences company said it needs a new building and parking garage to accommodate the expected addition of about 200 new jobs over the next decade.
The city and the company have reached a tentative agreement in which the city said it would propose the zoning change in exchange for Cell Signaling agreeing to certain restrictions that would make the expansion “beneficial to neighboring property owners, the public, and the City of Beverly,” according to a copy of the agreement.
That agreement calls for the new building to be set back 50 feet from the side property line and 60 feet from the rear, in order to keep the buildings farther away from neighbors. The building would have a maximum height of three stories or 50 feet, whichever is less.
Under the current zoning, Cell Signaling Technology could only build a two-story building but it could be within 15 feet of neighbors.
Hugh McKenna, who lives on Cornell Road right next to Cell Signaling, said he has concerns about the expansion.
“I’m not against it,” he said. “I would like to see a drawing of the plan situated on the property so that I could in my own mind see how it’s going to impact me. It’s looking onto my property.”
Planning Board Chairperson Ellen Hutchinson said the board was only considering a zoning change at this time, and that any expansion plan would come before the board later at a public meeting if the zoning change goes through.
“The zoning change allows for Planning Board review and it allows the public to have a say in the matter,” she said.
Planning Board member Rodney Sinclair voted against the zoning change, saying it was difficult to vote on a zoning change for a project that has yet to be proposed.
“It works against the trust that the community has for our role when we say that this began with a conversation behind closed doors, and now we’re talking about a policy change for a development project when there is no development project in front of us,” he said.
Cell Signaling Technology has about 290 employees, 75 of whom live in Beverly. It said it anticipates hiring about 200 new employees over the next 10 years, requiring 80,000 to 100,000 square feet of additional space. The company’s 11-acre property is about half in Beverly and half in Danvers. The expansion would occur on the Beverly side.
The zoning change request now goes to the City Council for a vote.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||