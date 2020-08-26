SALEM — A new memorial plaque on Washington Street honors Giovanni Graziani, a longtime chef and restaurant owner who died May 1 due to complications from COVID-19.
The city of Salem placed the plaque outside of the old Caffe Graziani location. Graziani and his wife, Paula, opened Caffe Graziani in Salem in 1991 and served authentic Italian cuisine for 26 years. The popular eatery, which many say was at the forefront of Salem's revival as a culinary destination on the North Shore, closed in 2017 when the couple retired.